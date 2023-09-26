Нови сознанија за егзопланетарниот систем TRAPPIST-1

A team of astronomers from the University of Montréal (UdeM), along with researchers from Canada, the U.K., and the U.S., have made significant advancements in understanding the TRAPPIST-1 exoplanetary system. This system, which consists of seven Earth-sized exoplanets, including three within the habitable zone, has generated speculation about the possibility of hosting human life.

The research, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, focused on the complex relationship between stellar activity and the characteristics of exoplanets. TRAPPIST-1, located 40 light-years away from Earth, is a smaller and cooler star compared to our sun. Its unique features have captured the attention of scientists and space enthusiasts alike.

The study, led by iREx doctoral student Olivia Lim, utilized the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to observe TRAPPIST-1 b, the exoplanet closest to the star. This marked the first spectroscopic observations of any TRAPPIST-1 planet by the JWST.Using transmission spectroscopy, the researchers analyzed the light from the star after it passed through the exoplanet’s atmosphere during a transit. This allowed them to identify the unique fingerprint of molecules and atoms present in the atmosphere.

A key finding of the study was the significant role of stellar activity and contamination in shaping the nature of an exoplanet. Stellar contamination refers to the influence of the star’s features, such as dark spots and bright faculae, on the measurements of the exoplanet’s atmosphere. The scientists discovered compelling evidence that stellar contamination plays a crucial role in shaping the transmission spectra of TRAPPIST-1 b and the other planets in the system.

The study also highlighted the challenges associated with interpreting data affected by stellar activity, such as stellar flares. These unpredictable events can affect the measurement of light blocked by the planet, creating potential false signals.

Furthermore, the researchers explored various atmospheric models for TRAPPIST-1 b based on the JWST observations. They concluded that cloud-free, hydrogen-rich atmospheres can be ruled out, but thinner atmospheres composed of water, carbon dioxide, methane, or a Titan-like atmosphere cannot be confidently excluded.

These findings emphasize the importance of considering stellar contamination when planning future observations of exoplanetary systems. The study also validates the effectiveness of Canada’s NIRISS instrument, which was used in the observations. The findings contribute to our understanding of the TRAPPIST-1 system and pave the way for future studies in the search for habitable environments beyond our solar system.

