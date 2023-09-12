Вселенскиот телескоп Џејмс Веб откри потенцијални знаци на живот на егзопланетата К2-18б

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has provided new insights into the exoplanet K2-18b, located beyond our solar system, that lies within the “habitable zone” where conditions might be suitable for life. The telescope’s spectrum analysis has revealed the presence of atmospheric water on this distant planet, as well as strong evidence of carbon dioxide and methane. Interestingly, the JWST has also detected potential hints of dimethyl sulfide (CH3)2S, a gas that is typically produced by living organisms on Earth.

By observing the transits of K2-18b in front of its parent star, the JWST has been able to analyze the wavelengths of light that pass through the planet’s atmosphere, providing a unique fingerprint of the gases present. The detection of methane and carbon dioxide confirms previous predictions by planetary scientists about the presence of these gases in the atmospheres of Hycean planets, a class of exoplanets that have a thick hydrogen-rich atmosphere and are considered promising candidates for the presence of life.

Although K2-18b’s mass and radius differ from that of Earth, it is still considered a potentially habitable exoplanet. With a radius 2.6 times the size of Earth and a mass 8.6 times greater, K2-18b falls between the density of rocky planets and gas giants. Its atmosphere is thought to be predominantly composed of water, surrounded by a thick hydrogen atmosphere.

The presence of water vapor, methane, and carbon dioxide on K2-18b provides strong indicators that the planet could be suitable for life. However, further investigations are needed to identify more complex molecules that could confirm the presence of biological activity. Dimethyl sulfide, in particular, is considered an important molecule to look out for in the search for signs of life.

The JWST’s findings have generated significant excitement among astronomers, leading to future observations of K2-18b being scheduled into the telescope’s itinerary. The ultimate goal of discovering life on a habitable exoplanet remains a priority, as it could revolutionize our understanding of the universe and our place within it.

Source: The Astrophysical Journal Letters (Accepted), ArXiv.org (Preprint)