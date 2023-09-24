Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Истражување на услови слични на Марс во рудник во Северен Јоркшир

ByРоберт Ендру

Септември 24, 2023
Истражување на услови слични на Марс во рудник во Северен Јоркшир

In a remote corner of North Yorkshire, scientists are subjecting themselves to extreme conditions to gain insights into how humans could survive on Mars. At an underground mine site, they endure temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius in an attempt to replicate the harsh conditions of the Red Planet.

The project, led by a team of experts from the British Antarctic Survey and the UK Space Agency, aims to provide valuable data that will aid in the planning of future manned missions to Mars. By studying the effects of extreme heat and low oxygen levels on the human body, scientists hope to develop strategies to keep astronauts safe and healthy during their missions.

The mine’s environment is a close approximation to Mars’ atmospheric conditions. The heat and lack of oxygen in the mine create a challenging and hostile environment for the scientists involved in the project. They must wear specially designed suits that help maintain a stable body temperature while providing protection against the heat and dust.

The research conducted in this unique setting will contribute to the development of advanced life support systems for Mars missions. It will also help inform decisions regarding the design of habitats, spacesuits, and equipment that astronauts will rely on during their stay on the Red Planet.

This pioneering project highlights the dedication and determination of scientists to explore the unknown frontiers of space. It serves as a reminder of the incredible challenges that lie ahead in our quest to send humans to Mars. By gathering critical data in extreme conditions, these researchers are paving the way for a future where manned missions to Mars become a reality.

Извори:

– Jane Fryer, “Life on Mars? Inside the North Yorkshire mine where scientists are braving 40C heat to work out how humans could survive on the Red Planet”, Daily Mail.

By Роберт Ендру

поврзани со пост

наука

Проучување на влијанијата од транслокацијата на ублажување на забележаните жаби во Колумбија

Септември 25, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Сер Брајан Меј гордо ја поддржува успешната колекција на примероци од астероиди на НАСА

Септември 25, 2023 Роберт Ендру
наука

Проучување на влијанието на транслокацијата на ублажување на забележаните жаби во Колумбија

Септември 25, 2023 Роберт Ендру

Промаши

наука

Проучување на влијанијата од транслокацијата на ублажување на забележаните жаби во Колумбија

Септември 25, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Сер Брајан Меј гордо ја поддржува успешната колекција на примероци од астероиди на НАСА

Септември 25, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Проучување на влијанието на транслокацијата на ублажување на забележаните жаби во Колумбија

Септември 25, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Влијанијата на транслокацијата на ублажување на забележаните жаби во Колумбија

Септември 25, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари