Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Вселенскиот телескоп Џејмс Веб откри космички прекршувачи на правилата во раните галаксии

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 25, 2023
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has provided new insights into the evolution of galaxies in the early universe. Astronomers used the JWST to observe galaxies and their behavior over 12 billion years. They found that a consistent set of rules governed the rate of star birth, galactic masses, and chemical compositions in galaxies throughout cosmic history. However, the earliest galaxies seemed to defy these rules.

According to Claudia Lagos, an associate professor at the University of Western Australia, the most surprising discovery was that ancient galaxies produced fewer heavy elements than predicted. This had not been observed before because previous instruments were not powerful enough to detect the chemical makeup of galaxies from such distant points in time.

When the universe first formed, it was filled with hydrogen and helium. Only a small number of heavier elements, known as metals, existed. The first generation of stars forged these metals in their cores and distributed them through supernova explosions. This enrichment process continued throughout cosmic history, resulting in higher metallicities in later galaxies.

However, the team found that the metallicity of early galaxies was much lower than expected, even considering the expected lower levels due to their early formation. The team suggests that this disparity may be due to the intimate connection between early galaxies and the intergalactic medium, which constantly supplied these galaxies with new gas, diluting their heavy elements.

These findings challenge current models of galactic evolution and the mechanisms by which the first galaxies developed. This research was published in the journal Nature.

Извори:
– University of Western Australia (statement)
- Природа (дневник)

