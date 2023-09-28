Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Претседател на ISRO: Истражување на мисијата на Венера за да одговориме на прашања за иднината на Земјата

ByРоберт Ендру

Септември 28, 2023
Претседател на ISRO: Истражување на мисијата на Венера за да одговориме на прашања за иднината на Земјата

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath recently spoke about the upcoming missions of ISRO, emphasizing the importance of exploring Venus. Somanath revealed that there are several missions in the pipeline, with Venus already being configured.

During an address to the Indian National Science Academy in Delhi, Somanath highlighted some key reasons for exploring Venus. He explained that Venus has a thick atmosphere, with an atmospheric pressure 100 times that of Earth and filled with acids. The surface of Venus remains a mystery, as it is unknown whether it is hard or not.

Somanath emphasized that understanding Venus is crucial because it could provide insights into the future of Earth. He speculated that Earth could eventually become like Venus, and by studying Venus, scientists may gain a better understanding of how Earth might change over time.

Venus is the second planet from the Sun and is often referred to as Earth’s twin due to its similar size and density. Previous missions to Venus include ESA’s Venus Express (2006-2016) and Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter (since 2016). In February 2021, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe captured visible light images of Venus’ surface during a flyby.

Looking beyond the Venus mission, ISRO has achieved significant milestones in space technology and exploration. The successful soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the lunar South Pole was followed by the launch of the Aditya-L1 Mission, which aims to study the Sun in unprecedented detail.

ISRO’s endeavors have solidified India’s position as a global leader in space technology. The organization has achieved milestones like the Chandrayaan missions, the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) in 2013, and the establishment of AstroSat in 2015, which marked India’s first dedicated astronomical pursuit.

Exploring Venus holds great promise for answering questions about the future of Earth. By studying its atmosphere and surface, scientists hope to gain insights into the potential changes our planet could undergo in the distant future.

Извори:
- Индиска организација за вселенско истражување (ISRO)
– Индиска национална научна академија
– НАСА

By Роберт Ендру

поврзани со пост

наука

Студијата го открива влијанието на возењето велосипед со метан во арктичките езера врз климатските промени

Септември 30, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

НАСА и SpaceX го одредија датумот на лансирање во октомври за мисијата Psyche

Септември 30, 2023 Роберт Ендру
наука

Важноста на управувањето со поставките за колачиња за персонализирано онлајн искуство

Септември 30, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Промаши

наука

Студијата го открива влијанието на возењето велосипед со метан во арктичките езера врз климатските промени

Септември 30, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА и SpaceX го одредија датумот на лансирање во октомври за мисијата Psyche

Септември 30, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Важноста на управувањето со поставките за колачиња за персонализирано онлајн искуство

Септември 30, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА ги проширува операциите на вселенското летало New Horizons за мултидисциплинарна наука

Септември 30, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари