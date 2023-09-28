Разбирање на јаглеродните потписи во атмосферите на егзопланетите: загатка што треба да се реши

Astronomers are diligently studying biosignatures in order to determine the presence of life on exoplanets. Carbon, in particular, plays a crucial role in shaping climate and biogeochemistry within planetary atmospheres. By comprehending the origin, behavior, and distribution of carbon in these atmospheres, scientists can make significant progress in unraveling the mystery of life beyond Earth.

Unfortunately, carbon signals in exoplanet atmospheres can be ambiguous. The term “carbon” in this context encompasses major carbon species such as carbon dioxide (CO2), carbon monoxide (CO), and methane (CH4). To address this challenge, a recent study investigated the diversity of these chemicals in the atmospheres of Earth-like, lifeless exoplanets orbiting Sun-like stars.

The study, titled “Relative abundances of CO2, CO, and CH4 in atmospheres of Earth-like lifeless planets,” conducted by Yasuto Watanabe and Kazumi Ozaki, explores the conditions necessary for the formation of a CO-rich atmosphere, which may be favorable for the origin of life. The researchers aimed to identify which combinations of carbon molecules, including carbon monoxide, could serve as potential biosignatures.

On Earth, CO cannot accumulate in the atmosphere due to chemical reactions that destroy it. However, in the distant past, when Earth had little oxygen and a dimmer Sun, CO could have accumulated. Consequently, an atmosphere containing CO could indicate the presence of simple life. Nonetheless, distinguishing the specific mixtures of carbon molecules as potential biosignatures requires a detailed understanding of planetary atmospheres.

A key concept in this research is the phenomenon known as CO runaway. During the early Earth’s atmosphere, which lacked oxygen, CO was produced through photodissociation from UV radiation. However, CO was also destroyed by chemical reactions resulting from the photodissociation of water. Under certain conditions, more CO could be produced than destroyed, leading to CO runaway. This runaway has significant implications for the formation of prebiotic chemicals necessary for life.

The researchers employed atmospheric chemistry models to investigate CO runaway and its potential relevance in identifying exoplanets with the potential for harboring life. They discovered an observable gap in atmospheric chemistry—referred to as the “CO gap”—that could be significant for supporting life. However, the presence of volcanoes can complicate the detection of atmospheric biosignatures, as volcanic outgassing can significantly alter the composition of gases such as CO and CH4.

While this study does not provide a definitive method for detecting biosignatures, it paves the way for future research. The authors suggest that a combined modeling approach, encompassing both atmospheric and solid-Earth processes (including volcanic activity), is crucial for a better understanding of the conditions required for CO runaway. Further investigation is necessary to unravel this complex puzzle and gain greater certainty in identifying potential signs of life on exoplanets.

Извори:

– “Relative abundances of CO2, CO, and CH4 in atmospheres of Earth-like lifeless planets” – Yasuto Watanabe and Kazumi Ozaki, The Astrophysical Journal (arxiv.org)