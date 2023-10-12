Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Индиската соларна опсерваторија Aditya-L1 ја прилагодува траекторијата за непрекинат поглед на Сонцето

ByГабриел Бота

Октомври 12, 2023
Индиската соларна опсерваторија Aditya-L1 ја прилагодува траекторијата за непрекинат поглед на Сонцето

India’s first solar observatory, Aditya-L1, has recently made a trajectory correction maneuver to ensure it stays on course for a special point in space from where it will have an uninterrupted view of the sun. Launched on September 2, the spacecraft is currently on a 110-day voyage to an area around 1 million miles away from Earth.

Aditya-L1 is planned to settle into a halo orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 1, which is a gravitationally stable area. This location will provide the observatory with a clear and direct line of sight to study the sun. The trajectory correction maneuver, also known as TCM, was performed on October 6 and lasted for approximately 16 seconds.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) social media account reported the successful execution of the maneuver, stating that it was performed to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver carried out on September 19.

Aditya-L1 is equipped with seven payloads for its five-year-long mission to study the sun. This spacecraft marks India’s second deep space mission, following the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) that launched in 2013. The name “Aditya” translates to “the sun” in Sanskrit, while the “L1” suffix represents the location from which the observatory will operate.

By fine-tuning the spacecraft’s orbit, this trajectory correction maneuver ensures that Aditya-L1 remains on track to fulfill its mission of observing and studying the sun from a unique vantage point in space.

Sources: India Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) X social media account, September 30, 2023; October 8, 2023.

By Габриел Бота

поврзани со пост

наука

Живот по вселената: Прилагодување на гравитацијата и соборување рекорди

Октомври 14, 2023 Роберт Ендру
наука

Вселенското летало на НАСА „Психе“ тргна на мисија на метален астероид

Октомври 14, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Влијанието на затемнувањето на Сонцето врз временските услови

Октомври 14, 2023 Роберт Ендру

Промаши

наука

Живот по вселената: Прилагодување на гравитацијата и соборување рекорди

Октомври 14, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Вселенското летало на НАСА „Психе“ тргна на мисија на метален астероид

Октомври 14, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Влијанието на затемнувањето на Сонцето врз временските услови

Октомври 14, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Вселенското летало Psyche на НАСА го започна патувањето до металниот астероид

Октомври 14, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари