Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Крокодилите на крадците во Индија покажуваат невообичаени однесувања, наоди на студијата

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 20, 2023
Крокодилите на крадците во Индија покажуваат невообичаени однесувања, наоди на студијата

Scientists in India have made fascinating observations of mugger crocodiles in the Savitri River, Maharashtra, that suggest these reptiles are more cognitively advanced than previously believed. The study, published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, recorded various behaviors exhibited by the crocodiles, including hunting in packs, using sticks as bait to lure birds, showing interest in flower garlands, and even saving a feral dog from other dogs.

While the hunting behaviors had been reported anecdotally in the past, some of the claims made in the study, such as the crocodiles being attracted to flower garlands and showing empathic behavior towards the dog, are met with skepticism by experts. Duncan Leitch, a biologist specializing in reptile neurophysiology, commented that while crocodiles do exhibit sophisticated behaviors, attributing human-like intelligence and empathy to them may be anthropomorphic conjecture.

Nonetheless, the study recorded instances of mugger crocodiles swimming in circles around groups of fish, creating a vortex that corralled the fish for easy consumption. Another intriguing behavior observed was the crocodiles balancing twigs on their noses to lure wading birds that collect twigs for their nests. While the crocodile researchers were of the belief that the crocodiles were attracted to marigold garlands in funerals, no interaction or consumption of the flowers was observed.

The incident involving the feral dog being chased into the river by other dogs is particularly noteworthy. The crocodiles, instead of attacking the dog, nudged it back to the shore, ensuring its safety. The authors interpreted this action as empathy on the part of the crocodiles, although experts remain skeptical about their capacity for empathy.

Overall, while the study provides interesting anecdotal findings, further research would be required to verify these observations and draw more definitive conclusions about the behavior and cognitive abilities of mugger crocodiles.

Извори:
– Journal of Threatened Taxa
– Наука во живо

By Мамфо Бреша

поврзани со пост

наука

Милиони во Америка за да бидат сведоци на спектакуларно прстенесто затемнување на Сонцето

Септември 23, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Вселенското летало OSIRIS-REx на НАСА ќе ослободи капсула примерок од астероид за слетување во пустината Јута

Септември 23, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Потеклото на намерното дејство: увиди од истражувањето на доенчињата

Септември 23, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Промаши

наука

Милиони во Америка за да бидат сведоци на спектакуларно прстенесто затемнување на Сонцето

Септември 23, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Вселенското летало OSIRIS-REx на НАСА ќе ослободи капсула примерок од астероид за слетување во пустината Јута

Септември 23, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Потеклото на намерното дејство: увиди од истражувањето на доенчињата

Септември 23, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Мисијата OSIRIS-REx: Враќање на примероци од вонземјани карпи на Земјата

Септември 23, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари