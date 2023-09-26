Градски живот

Откривање на 3Д облиците и динамиката на магнетните скирмиони во рефус материјали

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 26, 2023
Scientists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have made a breakthrough in understanding the 3D shapes and dynamics of small tornado-like atomic magnetic arrangements, known as skyrmions, in bulk materials. Skyrmions have the potential to revolutionize information processing and storage, as they require significantly less energy compared to current methods.

Traditional binary information processing relies on electrical charge states, which generate resistance and heat. In contrast, skyrmions offer a more efficient solution by manipulating and storing information in stable magnetic states, using the spin (magnetic polarity) of atomic particles instead of electric charge. This field of research is known as spintronics.

The NIST-led team has focused on magnetic skyrmions, which are formed naturally in certain atomic lattices due to the surrounding atoms’ magnetic and electrical properties. These skyrmions typically range in size from 20 to 200 nanometers.

To study the 3D shapes and dynamics of skyrmions, the researchers used neutron imaging and a reconstruction algorithm. They created bulk samples containing stacked skyrmion tubes and directed a neutron beam at the samples. By rotating the samples incrementally and combining the resulting “slices,” the team was able to create a 3D image of the skyrmion tubes.

The research revealed that skyrmion tubes in bulk materials do not form consistent shapes due to defects and asymmetries in the lattice. The understanding of these effects and how to manipulate the material to control them is crucial for further research and potential applications.

The findings of this study open doors to utilizing skyrmions for more efficient information processing and storage. By unraveling the mysteries of skyrmion dynamics, scientists can explore new possibilities for the future of spintronics.

извор:
– Nature Physics (2023)
– НИСТ

By Габриел Бота

