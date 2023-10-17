Градски живот

Астероидот 12P/Pons-Brooks би можел да биде видлив со голо око во 2024 година

ByРоберт Ендру

Октомври 17, 2023
Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, known for its cryovolcanic activity, is set to pass closest to Earth on April 21, 2024. With a diameter of approximately 18.6 miles (30 km), it has the potential to become visible to the naked eye during this close encounter.

Cryovolcanism, also known as cold volcanism, is a geological process where icy materials, such as water, ammonia, or methane, erupt from the interior of a celestial body instead of molten rock. These cryovolcanoes are often found in icy bodies like comets and some moons in the outer solar system.

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks was first discovered by astronomer Jean Louis Pons in 1812, and later independently rediscovered by William Robert Brooks in 1883. It follows an elliptical orbit around the Sun, with an average period of about 70.5 years.

During its closest approach to Earth in 2024, there is a possibility that 12P/Pons-Brooks could be visible to the naked eye. This means that, without the aid of telescopes or binoculars, stargazers may be able to see the comet in the night sky. However, the visibility of comets can sometimes be unpredictable, as it depends on factors such as the comet’s brightness and proximity to Earth.

Comets are composed of a mixture of volatile materials, such as water ice, dust, carbon dioxide, and methane. When a comet gets closer to the Sun, heat causes these volatile materials to vaporize and produce a glowing coma, or atmosphere, around the nucleus. This glowing coma and the comet’s tail are what make comets visible from Earth.

It is important for astronomy enthusiasts to stay updated on the latest information and predictions regarding the visibility of comet 12P/Pons-Brooks in 2024. With proper weather conditions and a clear night sky, there is a chance to witness this cryovolcanic comet with the naked eye.

