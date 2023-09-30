Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Фасцинантното истражување на остатоците од супернова со помош на вселенскиот телескоп Хабл

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 30, 2023
Фасцинантното истражување на остатоците од супернова со помош на вселенскиот телескоп Хабл

Scientists are using data from the Hubble Space Telescope to study the changes that occur in supernova remnants over time. These remnants are the result of the explosive deaths of massive stars, which release vast amounts of energy and transform the surrounding environment. When the shockwave from a supernova explosion travels through space and collides with dust and gas, it can create intricate and beautiful structures known as supernova remnants.

The Cygnus Loop is one of the most well-known remnants, spanning about 120 light-years in diameter. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured images of this bubble-shaped object in 2020, providing researchers with valuable data for their study.

Lead author Ravi Sankrit of the Space Telescope Science Institute explains that the Hubble images offer unprecedented clarity in observing the edge of the Cygnus Loop. They reveal information about the density variations encountered by the supernova shocks as they propagate through space, as well as the turbulence in the regions behind these shocks.

By comparing Hubble observations from 2020 and 2001, scientists were able to calculate that the shock is traveling at an astonishing speed of over half a million miles per hour. Surprisingly, the shock has not slowed down at all during this time.

The shape of the Cygnus Loop appears as a filament because we are viewing it from the side, similar to how a wrinkled sheet appears. The “twisted ribbons of light” seen in the image arise from the shockwave encountering differing densities of material in the interstellar medium.

The interstellar medium refers to the thin region of dust and gas that exists between star systems. As the shock moves through this medium, it creates the unique shape seen in the Cygnus Loop. The researchers were pleasantly surprised by the intricate and delicate structure that was revealed through the Hubble images.

The findings of this study are published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Извори:
– The Astrophysical Journal
– NASA, ESA, Ravi Sankrit (STScI)

By Вики Ставропулу

поврзани со пост

наука

Индиската мисија Aditya-L1 успешно помина 9.2 Lakh km кон точката Лагранж на Сонцето-Земјата

Октомври 2, 2023 Роберт Ендру
наука

Научниците открија вртечка црна дупка со млазови

Октомври 2, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Фасцинантниот свет на имагинарни вселенски бродови истражуван во неверојатна анимација

Октомври 2, 2023 Роберт Ендру

Промаши

наука

Индиската мисија Aditya-L1 успешно помина 9.2 Lakh km кон точката Лагранж на Сонцето-Земјата

Октомври 2, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Научниците открија вртечка црна дупка со млазови

Октомври 2, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Фасцинантниот свет на имагинарни вселенски бродови истражуван во неверојатна анимација

Октомври 2, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Тајните на Superbolts: Откривање на мистеријата на моќните удари од гром

Октомври 2, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари