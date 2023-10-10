Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

NGC 1087: Спирална галаксија со треперење

ByРоберт Ендру

Октомври 10, 2023
NGC 1087: Спирална галаксија со треперење

NGC 1087, a beautiful barred spiral galaxy, located in the constellation Cetus, has captured the fascination of scientists. This galaxy, situated 80 million light-years away, boasts a diameter of 87,000 light-years. It features a relatively small nucleus in its center, and its spiral structure is defined by its prominent dust lanes, which can be observed as dark red formations.

The most striking aspect of NGC 1087 is its stellar bar, a bright-white elongated structure located at the galaxy’s core. Unlike other barred galaxies, NGC 1087’s stellar bar is comparatively shorter. In typical barred galaxies, the gravitational forces emanating from the central region attract large amounts of gas, resulting in explosive star formation followed by a gradual decline. However, NGC 1087 deviates from this pattern, as it exhibits signs of ongoing star formation. This unique characteristic has piqued the curiosity of astronomers.

Throughout history, scientists have been captivated by the mysteries of the cosmos. One such individual is British astronomer William Herschel, who made groundbreaking discoveries in the 18th century. Herschel’s pioneering observations of stars and galaxies laid the foundation for our modern understanding of the universe.

NGC 1087 continues to unravel the secrets of star formation within its dusty spiral arms. Although located far from our own Milky Way galaxy, this distant celestial object serves as a testament to the beauty and complexity of the cosmos.

Извори:
– НАСА
– Енциклопедија Британика

By Роберт Ендру

поврзани со пост

наука

Разбирање на важноста на колачињата во приватноста на Интернет

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Кршливоста на еколошките сензори во областите со висок ризик

Октомври 11, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Лансирањето на вселенското летало Psyche на НАСА може да биде одложено поради лошите временски услови

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

наука

Разбирање на важноста на колачињата во приватноста на Интернет

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Кршливоста на еколошките сензори во областите со висок ризик

Октомври 11, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Лансирањето на вселенското летало Psyche на НАСА може да биде одложено поради лошите временски услови

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА го откри астероидот 2023 TF4 во близина на Земјата

Октомври 11, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари