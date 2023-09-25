Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Историјата на пустината Сахара: од сушните дивини до зелените савани

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 25, 2023
Историјата на пустината Сахара: од сушните дивини до зелените савани

A recent study conducted by researchers from Finland and the UK has shed light on the history of the Sahara desert, revealing that it wasn’t always the vast arid expanse we know today. By reconstructing the periodic transformations of the Sahara over 800,000 years using a new climate model, the team was able to provide insights into the African humid periods and the factors that drove them.

The African humid periods refer to spans of time when the African continent experienced much wetter and greener conditions than it does now. The climate model utilized in the study supported the hypothesis that these periods are influenced by Earth’s orbital precession, which causes variations in the strength of the African Monsoon system and the four seasons. As a result, the Sahara region received more rainfall during these periods.

Furthermore, the research revealed that during ice ages, the wobbles in Earth’s orbit had a minimal effect on the Sahara’s climate, as the presence of large glaciers in higher latitudes counteracted their impact. This finding indicates that the African monsoons were restricted in these colder periods.

Understanding the history of the Sahara and its greening periods has implications beyond climate science. These periods of increased humidity could have provided opportunities for both humans and other species to traverse the Sahara, which was typically a difficult region to cross. The study suggests that these greener periods may have played a role in the spread of humankind across the globe.

The researchers believe that their ability to accurately model the North African humid periods is a significant achievement. It not only enhances our understanding of human distribution but also contributes to our knowledge of the evolution of our species in Africa.

Извори: Природата комуникации

By Вики Ставропулу

поврзани со пост

наука

Пробив во истражувањето на изумрените видови: РНК стара векови секвенционирана од примерок од тасмански тигар

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Астероид 2023 SF6: Блиска средба со Земјата

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Револуционерниот центар на Универзитетот во Колорадо Болдер има за цел да го подобри прогнозирањето на времето во вселената

Септември 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Промаши

наука

Пробив во истражувањето на изумрените видови: РНК стара векови секвенционирана од примерок од тасмански тигар

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Астероид 2023 SF6: Блиска средба со Земјата

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Револуционерниот центар на Универзитетот во Колорадо Болдер има за цел да го подобри прогнозирањето на времето во вселената

Септември 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Невронаучниците се судрија околу интегрираната теорија на информации

Септември 27, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари