Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Индискиот лендер Чандрајаан-3 почива за време на лунарната ноќ пред обидот за повторно будење

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 8, 2023
Индискиот лендер Чандрајаан-3 почива за време на лунарната ноќ пред обидот за повторно будење

The Chandrayaan-3 lander, after successfully landing on the lunar surface and becoming the fourth nation to do so, is now in sleep mode while it rests through the 14-day lunar night. The primary goals of the mission, including technology demonstrations and data collection focused on analyzing the composition of the moon’s soil and atmosphere, have been successfully completed. The Chandrayaan-3 mission marks the first exploration so close to the lunar south pole, a region believed to contain deposits of water ice that could be used for future missions and space exploration.

The landing was a point of national pride for India, with millions of people watching online coverage and celebrating the country’s tireless scientific efforts. The Chandrayaan-3 lander and its six-wheeled rover have been equipped with a variety of scientific instruments that have been performing normally during the mission. The rover has traveled over 100 meters across the lunar surface, taking photos and collecting data. Scientists have already made surprising discoveries, such as the higher-than-expected temperature of the moon’s surface and the presence of sulfur near the moon’s south pole.

In the coming weeks, mission controllers will attempt to reawaken the lander and continue its scientific investigations. The ability to successfully lift the lander off the lunar surface, as demonstrated by a small hop it made on September 4, will be crucial for future missions aiming to return samples or astronauts from the moon.

Извори:
– CNN’s World Report
- Индиската организација за вселенско истражување (ISRO)

By Вики Ставропулу

поврзани со пост

наука

Меѓународниот тим го комплетираше секвенционирањето на хромозомот Y, откривајќи нови гени за кодирање на протеини

Септември 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Наслов на нов напис: Придобивките од практикување медитација на свесност

Септември 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Експериментот на НАСА со кислород на Марс генерира кислород на Црвената планета

Септември 12, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

Вести

Warbits+: Отворете ги бета-регистрациите сега во живо за мобилни и компјутери

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
технологија

Добавувачот на Apple Foxconn ќе го испорача произведен во Индија iPhone 15, ќе го прошири производството надвор од Кина

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Меѓународниот тим го комплетираше секвенционирањето на хромозомот Y, откривајќи нови гени за кодирање на протеини

Септември 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
технологија

Новиот систем на значки во НБА 2K24 доби реакција од гејмерите

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари