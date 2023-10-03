Градски живот

Месечината за Skywatchers во летото 2023 година

Месечината за Skywatchers во летото 2023 година

Октомври 3, 2023
In the summer of 2023, Full Moon enthusiasts were treated to a series of exciting lunar phenomena. The highlight of this celestial spectacle was the occurrence of four consecutive Supermoons, making this season a truly exceptional time for skywatchers. Among these Supermoons was the rare Super Blue Moon in August and the Harvest Moon, which marked the end of the season with a beautiful lunar display.

Supermoons are a phenomenon that occurs when a Full Moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as perigee. This results in the Moon appearing larger and brighter than usual in the night sky. During the 2023 summer, these Supermoons provided awe-inspiring sightseeing opportunities for enthusiasts and casual observers alike.

The Super Blue Moon in August was a particularly unique event. A Blue Moon refers to the occurrence of a second Full Moon within a single calendar month. This phenomenon is relatively rare, hence the saying “once in a Blue Moon.” When combined with the Supermoon, it created an unforgettable experience for those fortunate enough to witness it.

The season concluded with the Harvest Moon, traditionally seen as the Full Moon closest to the autumnal equinox. It gets its name from its historical significance in aiding farmers with extra light during the harvest season. The Harvest Moon capped off the summer of lunar delights and left spectators in awe of its luminous beauty.

Overall, the summer of 2023 was a remarkable time for Full Moon enthusiasts. The consecutive Supermoons, including the rare Super Blue Moon, and the awe-inspiring Harvest Moon, provided a feast for the eyes and a memorable experience for skywatchers across the globe.

Извори:
– “Supermoon” – National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
– “Blue Moon” – Space.com

By Роберт Ендру

