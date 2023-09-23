Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Потеклото на намерното дејство: увиди од истражувањето на доенчињата

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 23, 2023
Потеклото на намерното дејство: увиди од истражувањето на доенчињата

A recent study conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) has shed light on the origins of purposeful action and the emergence of agency in humans. The study utilized human infants as subjects to understand how spontaneous movement turns into intentional behavior.

In the experiment, infants were initially passive observers. However, when one of their feet was tethered to a crib-mounted baby mobile, they discovered that they could cause the mobile to move through their own movement. This realization marked the “birth of agency” and led to a transition from spontaneous to intentional behavior.

The researchers used cutting-edge motion capture technology to measure the movement of both the infants and the mobile in 3D space. They found that positive feedback between the infant’s movement and the mobile’s motion highlighted the cause-and-effect relationship, leading to an increase in the infant’s movement rate.

According to J.A. Scott Kelso, the senior author of the study, agency emerges when the infant recognizes its ability to cause effects in the world. This recognition is marked by the abrupt increase in movement rate, signaling the transition to intentional behavior.

The study also revealed that agency is a punctuated self-organizing process, with meaning found in both movement and stillness. The coordination dynamics of both action and inaction contribute to the unity of the infant’s conscious awareness.

The findings of this study provide quantified observations of the emergence of agency in humans, offering insights into how we make sense of our relation to the world and realize our ability to effect change. It expands our understanding of purposeful action and adds to the ongoing scientific inquiry into the nature of agency.

Source: Florida Atlantic University

By Вики Ставропулу

поврзани со пост

наука

SpaceX успешно лансираше 21 Starlink сателити во орбитата

Септември 25, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Истражување на просторот за природни ресурси: решение за недостигот на Земјата?

Септември 25, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Гориво за вселенско летало од лунарна вода: иднината на истражувањето и економијата на вселената

Септември 25, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

наука

SpaceX успешно лансираше 21 Starlink сателити во орбитата

Септември 25, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Истражување на просторот за природни ресурси: решение за недостигот на Земјата?

Септември 25, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Гориво за вселенско летало од лунарна вода: иднината на истражувањето и економијата на вселената

Септември 25, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Сложеноста на раниот човечки ембрионски развој

Септември 25, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари