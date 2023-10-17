Сомнеж за Ајнштајн и Ојлер: Тестирање на законите на гравитацијата во универзумот

In 1915, Albert Einstein introduced his theory of General Relativity, which transformed our understanding of the universe. Instead of considering space and time as fixed entities, Einstein proposed that they were dynamic and interwoven with matter and light. His equations explained how matter curves and warps space-time, influencing the motion of stars, galaxies, and light.

But can we be certain that Einstein’s equations are always valid? Are there situations where they might be violated, or where the equations proposed by the 18th-century mathematician Leonhard Euler might need modification? This is a question that scientists have been exploring, especially given the mysteries that still exist in our universe.

One of these mysteries is dark matter, a type of matter that cannot be detected with current telescopes. In the 1930s, Fritz Zwicky observed that there was five times more matter in the universe than what we could detect. He called this unseen matter “dark matter.” Scientists haven’t been able to identify dark matter particles or understand their behavior. Could dark matter be subject to different forces than ordinary matter, thus challenging Euler’s equation?

Another mystery is the observation that the expansion of the universe is accelerating, contrary to what Einstein’s theory predicts. Scientists are still trying to understand the cause of this behavior. Is there another “dark” substance with repulsive gravity? Or is Einstein’s theory of gravity not applicable on very large scales? These mysteries provide motivation for testing the laws proposed by Einstein and Euler.

Researchers have been studying the behavior of gravity over vast distances in the universe. They have identified a signature of modified gravity called the “gravitational slip.” According to General Relativity, light and matter should experience the same bending when traveling through distorted space-time. By comparing the way galaxies fall into gravitational wells and how the light from these galaxies is deflected, scientists can determine if there is a gravitational slip.

However, if a gravitational slip is detected, it is challenging to determine whether it is due to a modification of Einstein’s laws or a modification of Euler’s equation. To distinguish between the two, scientists need to measure the effect known as “gravitational redshift,” which can be done with telescopes such as the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument and the Square Kilometer Array.

In a recent study published in Nature Astronomy, scientists concluded that measuring the gravitational slip alone cannot determine whether there is a modification of Einstein’s laws or Euler’s equation. However, by measuring the gravitational redshift, it might be possible to make this distinction. The challenge lies in the fact that telescopes can only measure the collective motion of galaxies, which contain both normal matter and dark matter. Differentiating the effects of dark matter and modified gravity becomes difficult in this scenario.

Gravitational redshift, which is solely influenced by time distortion, provides a way to directly probe the gravitational potential. When light escapes a gravitational potential, its color shifts towards red, indicating the gravitational redshift. This effect is distinct from gravitational lensing, which is caused by both space and time distortions.

In conclusion, exploring the validity of Einstein’s and Euler’s equations is a critical endeavor to understand the mysteries of our universe. While measuring the gravitational slip might not provide a definitive answer, measuring the gravitational redshift could help differentiate between modifications of Einstein’s gravity and Euler’s equation. Further advancements in telescopes and observation techniques will enable scientists to unravel the true nature of gravity and the universe.

