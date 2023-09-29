Градски живот

Во Шпанија откриен нов вид диносаурус Сауропод

Септември 29, 2023
A new study has unveiled the discovery of a previously unknown species of sauropod dinosaur that once roamed the Iberian Peninsula approximately 122 million years ago. Named Garumbatitan morellensis, this dinosaur has expanded the diversity of dinosaurs known in Europe during the Early Cretaceous period. The fossils of Garumbatitan were found in Morella, Spain, which is home to one of the best fossil records from this era.

The sedimentary deposits in the Els Ports de Morella region contain an abundance of dinosaur fossils dating back to the Early Cretaceous. The Morella region is significant for being the location where the first dinosaur remains in Spain were discovered. In recent years, numerous fossils of Mesozoic vertebrates, including ornithopod and sauropod dinosaurs, have been found in this area.

Garumbatitan morellensis was described by a team of Portuguese and Spanish paleontologists. The new dinosaur species belongs to the sauropod group, which consists of large quadrupedal herbivorous dinosaurs with long necks and tails. The fossils of Garumbatitan were excavated from the Sant Antoni de la Vespa fossil site, where one of the largest concentrations of sauropod dinosaur remains from the Lower Cretaceous in Europe were identified.

The fossils of Garumbatitan reveal its large size, with vertebrae over one meter wide and a femur that could reach a length of two meters. The discovery of almost complete and articulated feet is rare in the geological record. The study provides a detailed description of the anatomical characteristics of Garumbatitan, highlighting its unique femur and foot morphology.

This study also examines the evolutionary relationships between Garumbatitan morellensis and other sauropod dinosaurs from the Early Cretaceous in the Iberian Peninsula. Garumbatitan is classified as one of the most primitive members of the Somphospondyli group, which was diverse and abundant during the Cretaceous but became extinct at the end of the Mesozoic era.

The findings of this study emphasize the complex evolutionary history of sauropods in the European Cretaceous, particularly in the Iberian Peninsula. The presence of species related to lineages from Asia, North America, and Africa suggests periods of faunal dispersal between continents. The restoration of all the fossil materials found will contribute to a better understanding of the initial evolution of sauropods during the Mesozoic era.

– “New sauropod dinosaur from the Early Cretaceous of the Morella Basin (Teruel-Alfambra), Spain” – Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society

