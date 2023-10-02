Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Фасцинантниот свет на имагинарни вселенски бродови истражуван во неверојатна анимација

Октомври 2, 2023
A CGI specialist known as Hazegrayart has created a mesmerizing animation of the rocket ship Copernicus from the Flash Gordon universe. The Flash Gordon series, which originated in the 1930s, follows the adventures of a polo player, a love interest, and a scientist as they try to save Earth from destruction by the ruler of planet Mongo, Ming the Merciless. The rocket ship, created by the scientist Dr. Hans Zarkov, plays a crucial role in their mission.

In this stunning animation, Hazegrayart brings to life the Copernicus as it embarks on a journey through our solar system and into outer space in search of planet Mongo. The small rocket, designed to accommodate three people, departs from a village and travels to different planets, starting with Mars. It eventually reaches Mongo and lands in a snowy canyon, leaving the rest of the story to our imagination.

While details about the ship’s capabilities are not provided in the animation, it can be inferred from the Flash Gordon comics, TV series, and movies that the Copernicus is powered by some kind of fusion drive and is capable of interstellar travel. The ship is equipped with scientific instruments such as telescopes and spectrometers for tasks like asteroid mining and planetary exploration. The interior features a command center with a viewscreen and a combination of mechanical UIs and touchscreens.

Hazegrayart’s animation of the Copernicus highlights the beauty and intricacy of early space exploration designs that often go unnoticed in today’s entertainment industry. While there are numerous fictional starships created for various franchises, such as Star Trek, the animation reminds us of the captivating spacecraft concepts that were born out of human imagination before modern technology allowed us to venture into space.

As we wait to see if Hazegrayart will continue to bring more early space exploration designs into the spotlight, we can enjoy the four-minute clip of the Flash Gordon rocket ship below.

