ByВики Ставропулу

Октомври 4, 2023
Последните остатоци од Додо: „Оксфорд Додо“

The dodo bird is a symbol of human-driven animal extinction. European colonizers wiped out this flightless bird by the end of the 17th century. However, a fascinating specimen known as the “Oxford Dodo” at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History has become the only surviving remains of dodo soft tissue.

The “Oxford Dodo” consists of a skull with leathery skin, tissue samples, a feather, a foot bone, and part of its femur. The specimen is in such good condition that scientists have managed to extract DNA from the tissues. In 2002, genetic samples from the “Oxford Dodo” revealed that the dodo belonged to the Columbiformes group, which includes pigeons and doves. Its closest living relative was found to be the Nicobar pigeon, inhabiting the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Another interesting discovery came from forensic scanning technology applied to the “Oxford Dodo.” The scans revealed that the dodo had been killed with a shotgun wound to the neck and head, although the identity of the shooter remains unknown.

Dodos were approximately 3 feet tall and weighed around 44 pounds. Contrary to early depictions, researchers now believe they were slimmer birds. The dodo’s demise can be attributed to European colonization of Mauritius, where the dodos nested on the ground and were easy targets for hunters and introduced predators like dogs, cats, pigs, rats, and macaques. The last confirmed sighting of a live dodo was in 1662, although analysis suggests they may have survived as late as 1690.

While a few dodo bones can be found in various museums worldwide, the “Oxford Dodo” is the only known example of intact soft tissue. It is worth noting that many taxidermy dodo exhibits are often not genuine.

