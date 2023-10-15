Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Опсерваторијата Гаја откри половина милион нови ѕвезди во кластерот Омега Кентаур

ByГабриел Бота

Октомври 15, 2023
Опсерваторијата Гаја откри половина милион нови ѕвезди во кластерот Омега Кентаур

The European Space Agency’s Gaia observatory is on a mission to create the most detailed three-dimensional map of the local universe. In its latest data release, Gaia has captured and released information on over 1.8 billion stars. However, there were gaps in the data in areas where densely packed star clusters were located.

Globular clusters, which are roughly spherical associations of stars, are among the oldest structures in the universe and are the building blocks of galaxies. Unfortunately, these clusters often appear as single stars from ground-based telescopes due to atmospheric disturbances. Additionally, the bright cores of globular clusters can saturate instrument detectors, making it difficult to peer into their depths.

To overcome these challenges, Gaia used a special mode of operation to map the largest known globular cluster, Omega Centauri. This resulted in the discovery of half a million new stars within the cluster. This finding exceeds the planned design capabilities of the instrument and will provide astronomers with a more accurate and detailed understanding of the universe.

The data collected by Gaia’s observations will contribute to the fourth Gaia Results Release (DR4), scheduled for the end of 2025. This release will include data from eight additional regions of space densely populated by stars, further expanding our knowledge of the cosmos. Additionally, the discovery of these stars within the Omega Centauri cluster will help scientists refine estimations for the age of the Milky Way.

Furthermore, Gaia is not only cataloguing stars but also small objects within our Solar System, such as asteroids. With the next data release, Gaia is expected to double the number of known asteroids, providing valuable information about our celestial neighborhood.

Overall, the Gaia observatory’s ongoing mission is shedding new light on the vastness of the universe and deepening our understanding of its intricacies.

Извори:
– The European Space Agency’s Gaia observatory press release

By Габриел Бота

поврзани со пост

наука

Нова студија ја открива улогата на стримперите и филаментите во формирањето на ѕвездите

Октомври 17, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Нов метод за мерење на нишање на честички ги открива мистериите на физиката

Октомври 17, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Новата технологија може да го намали светлосното загадување и да ги врати јасните погледи на ноќното небо

Октомври 17, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Промаши

наука

Нова студија ја открива улогата на стримперите и филаментите во формирањето на ѕвездите

Октомври 17, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Нов метод за мерење на нишање на честички ги открива мистериите на физиката

Октомври 17, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Новата технологија може да го намали светлосното загадување и да ги врати јасните погледи на ноќното небо

Октомври 17, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Научниците во Кина го градат најголемиот детектор на „честички на духови“ во светот

Октомври 17, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари