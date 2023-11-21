Нов пробив во вселенската комуникација: ласер испратен од вселенското летало Psyche

In a groundbreaking achievement, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently accomplished something never done before in the field of space communication. They successfully beamed a laser from the Psyche spacecraft, located approximately 10 million miles away from Earth, to Southern California. This milestone event marks a significant step towards advancing space exploration, particularly in relation to future manned missions to Mars.

NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) project was responsible for sending the infrared laser encoded with testing data across an immense distance in just 50 seconds. The laser was emitted from the unmanned Psyche spacecraft, which launched in October and is currently en route to investigate a metal-filled comet in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The laser was received by the Hale Telescope at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory, making it the farthest demonstration of optical communications ever achieved.

Director of Technology Demonstrations at NASA, Trudy Kortes, emphasized the importance of this accomplishment in paving the way for deep space exploration. By achieving this “first light,” scientists and engineers are progressing towards developing higher-data-rate communications that can transmit scientific information, high-definition imagery, and streaming video. These advancements are vital as NASA sets its sights on sending humans to Mars, which is considered to be humanity’s next major leap.

While the laser beam traveled an incredible distance, it is important to note that this was not an extraterrestrial communication. Despite science fiction fantasies, there was no contact with alien life during this historic event.

Најчесто поставувани прашања:

Q: How far did NASA’s laser beam travel?

A: The laser beam was transmitted from the Psyche spacecraft, located 10 million miles away from Earth, to Southern California.

Q: What is the purpose of the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) project?

A: The DSOC project aims to develop high-speed optical communications for space exploration, enabling the transmission of large amounts of data between Earth and spacecraft.

Q: What is the significance of this achievement?

A: This accomplishment represents an important step towards enhancing space communication capabilities, which will be crucial for future manned missions to Mars and other deep space exploration endeavors.