Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Истражувачите користат „електричен јазик“ и модел на вештачка интелигенција за да ја предвидат горчината на лековите

ByРоберт Ендру

Октомври 2, 2023
Истражувачите користат „електричен јазик“ и модел на вештачка интелигенција за да ја предвидат горчината на лековите

A team of researchers from University College London (UCL) has developed a method using an “electric tongue” and artificial intelligence (AI) to predict the bitterness of drugs. Taste plays a crucial role in ensuring that individuals consistently take their medications, making it an essential aspect of drug development.

To assign bitterness scores to drugs, the team employed an e-tongue, which consists of taste-responsive sensors. This device measures the amount of bitter molecules adhering to a plastic sensor, simulating the human tongue, and compares it to a clear sample. The discrepancy between the two measurements indicates the theoretical bitterness level of the drug.

Using an e-tongue allows for faster and more effective drug testing compared to conducting human trials. In addition, the researchers collaborated with machine learning experts to accelerate drug development further using an AI model. By analyzing data from the e-tongue, the AI model breaks down a drug into molecular descriptors that determine taste, making it possible to predict levels of bitterness.

The researchers plan to make the model an open access tool, allowing pharmaceutical development worldwide to benefit from data on the palatability of medicines. Dr. Hend Abdelhakim from UCL Global Business School for Health emphasized the significance of taste in medicines, particularly for children and individuals with long-term illnesses.

Treatment adherence is crucial, as not taking medications as prescribed can lead to negative consequences. For example, for patients with HIV, antiretroviral medicines often have an unpleasant taste, which can be problematic when they need to be taken consistently over a lifetime. The development of the AI model not only addresses this issue but also aids in treatment adherence for other conditions, such as the appropriate use of antibiotics to combat antimicrobial resistance.

Извори:
– “London researchers use electric tongue to assess drug bitterness” – IANS

By Роберт Ендру

поврзани со пост

наука

Атина: Систем за моделирање на пожар со вештачка интелигенција Борба со шумски пожари во Нов Јужен Велс

Октомври 4, 2023 Роберт Ендру
наука

Вселенското летало OSIRIS-REx на НАСА врати историски примерок од астероид на Земјата

Октомври 4, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Спектакуларна слика на NGC 4654: Средна спирална галаксија во јатото Девица

Октомври 4, 2023 Роберт Ендру

Промаши

наука

Атина: Систем за моделирање на пожар со вештачка интелигенција Борба со шумски пожари во Нов Јужен Велс

Октомври 4, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Вселенското летало OSIRIS-REx на НАСА врати историски примерок од астероид на Земјата

Октомври 4, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Спектакуларна слика на NGC 4654: Средна спирална галаксија во јатото Девица

Октомври 4, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Истражувањето на Месечината преку програмата Артемис на НАСА има за цел да ги отклучи тајните на длабоката вселена

Октомври 4, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари