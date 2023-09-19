Bio-computing, once a concept limited to science fiction, is now a reality. As this technology continues to advance, it is important to consider the ethical implications and responsibly research and apply it. A group of international experts, including the inventors of DishBrain, have partnered with bioethicists and medical researchers to address this issue.

Lead author Dr. Brett Kagan, Chief Scientific Officer of Cortical Lab, emphasizes the need for a bigger picture approach when integrating biological neural systems with silicon substrates. While the potential for intelligence-like behavior is promising, sustainable progress must be ensured.

Professor Julian Savulescu, Uehiro Chair in Practical Ethics at the University of Oxford, highlights the urgency to determine practical answers regarding what is considered conscious or human in the context of today’s technology. The paper acknowledges that there are various ways to describe consciousness or intelligence, each with different implications for biologically based intelligent systems.

The moral status of bio-computers is also questioned. The paper references philosopher Jeremy Bentham, who argued that the ability to reason or communicate is not the determining factor, but rather the ability to suffer. Simply displaying human-like intelligence does not necessarily grant moral status to biologically based computers.

While the paper does not aim to answer all ethical questions surrounding bio-computers, it provides a starting framework to ensure responsible research and application. The ethical challenges and opportunities presented by DishBrain are also mentioned, particularly in relation to improving our understanding of diseases such as epilepsy and dementia.

The potential impact of bio-computing is significant, as it offers a more energy-efficient alternative to traditional silicon-based computing. While supercomputers consume millions of watts of energy, the human brain uses as little as 20 watts. By exploring bio-computing, we can address the environmental concerns associated with the IT industry’s carbon emissions.

In conclusion, this paper provides a foundation for ethical considerations in the field of bio-computing. It emphasizes the need for responsible research and application, while also highlighting the potential benefits and challenges that this technology presents.

