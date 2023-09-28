Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Главниот кинески научник го доведува во прашање индиското слетување на Месечината Chandrayaan-3

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 28, 2023
Главниот кинески научник го доведува во прашање индиското слетување на Месечината Chandrayaan-3

The chief scientist of China’s first lunar mission, Ouyang Ziyuan, has raised doubts about India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which was celebrated as a source of national pride. According to Ziyuan, the Chandrayaan-3 lander did not touch down on the Moon’s southern pole as claimed by India’s space agency, ISRO.

Ziyuan suggests that the lander actually landed 619 kilometers away from the polar region, far from the Moon’s south pole. His argument is based on his perception of the Moon’s south pole, which he believes to be smaller due to the planet’s tilt of only 1.5 degrees. While NASA designates 80 to 90 degrees as the Moon’s south pole, Ziyuan calculates that it lies between 88.5 to 90 degrees.

India had previously announced that the Chandrayaan-3 lander would touch down at approximately 70 degrees latitude. However, Ziyuan’s claims contradict this information. It is worth noting that India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission aimed to land a space probe on the lunar south pole, marking a historic milestone for the country.

India has been making efforts to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover, which entered hibernation after its unsuccessful landing attempt. The Indian space agency, ISRO, has been persistently attempting to establish communication with the lander and rover before the next sunset on the Moon which will occur on October 6.

Извори:

– Chandrayaan-3 mission: https://www.isro.gov.in/chandrayaan-3-mission

– China’s lunar mission: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_Lunar_Exploration_Program

By Габриел Бота

поврзани со пост

наука

Генеративната вештачка интелигенција го истражува проблемот P vs NP: увид од GPT-4

Септември 30, 2023 Роберт Ендру
наука

Студијата го открива влијанието на возењето велосипед со метан во арктичките езера врз климатските промени

Септември 30, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

НАСА и SpaceX го одредија датумот на лансирање во октомври за мисијата Psyche

Септември 30, 2023 Роберт Ендру

Промаши

наука

Генеративната вештачка интелигенција го истражува проблемот P vs NP: увид од GPT-4

Септември 30, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Студијата го открива влијанието на возењето велосипед со метан во арктичките езера врз климатските промени

Септември 30, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА и SpaceX го одредија датумот на лансирање во октомври за мисијата Psyche

Септември 30, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Важноста на управувањето со поставките за колачиња за персонализирано онлајн искуство

Септември 30, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари