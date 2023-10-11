Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Кина ќе распореди неутрино телескоп во западниот Тихи Океан

Октомври 11, 2023
China is set to deploy its first neutrino telescope in the western Pacific Ocean to study the origin of ultra-high-energy cosmic rays. The Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) led the research and unveiled the blueprint for the telescope, named TRopIcal DEep-sea Neutrino Telescope (TRIDENT), at a press conference. The expedition to the South China Sea is scheduled for 2021, and the team has identified a suitable site for the telescope at a depth of 3,500 meters.

The TRIDENT will utilize two measurement systems—a photomultiplier tube system and a camera system—to collect data from the deep-sea water. During the initial expedition, the team collected approximately 1 TB of data and measured various parameters. The findings were published in the journal Nature Astronomy on October 9.

Neutrinos, due to their ability to travel astronomical distances without being deflected or absorbed, provide a unique means to study extreme regions of the universe. The TRIDENT telescope will use Earth as a shield to detect neutrinos coming from the opposite side of the Earth. Its location near the equator allows it to observe neutrinos from different directions, complementing other neutrino observatories such as the IceCube Neutrino Observatory in the South Pole and those in the Northern Hemisphere.

The TRIDENT telescope will consist of 1,200 telescopes in series and 24,000 digital optical modules, covering an area of approximately 12 square kilometers. Its completion is anticipated by 2026, enabling searches for celestial sources both inside and outside the Milky Way. The SJTU expects the TRIDENT telescope to become the world’s first near-equator small neutrino telescope and the most advanced neutrino telescope globally by around 2030. The project began in 2022, with plans for the construction of 10 telescopes in the initial phase.

By Мамфо Бреша

