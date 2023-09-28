Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Новата технологија за симулација предвидува постоење на масивни споени црни дупки во галаксии слични на Млечниот Пат

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 28, 2023
Scientists have made significant advancements in understanding the enigmatic nature of black holes by utilizing sophisticated simulation technology. Researchers from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Northwestern University, and the University of Florida (UF) have predicted the existence of massive, merging black hole binaries in Milky Way-like galaxies, challenging previous theories. These findings were published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Black holes are celestial objects with an intense gravitational force that even light cannot escape. The groundbreaking detection of gravitational waves in 2015, caused by the coalescence of two black holes, provided new insights into the universe. Through the use of the POSYDON code, scientists have been able to simulate binary-star populations and make predictions about the existence of merging massive black holes.

Stellar-mass black holes are formed from the collapse of stars and have a gravitational field so intense that neither matter nor radiation can evade them. The detection of gravitational waves in 2015 was a significant milestone in astrophysics, as it confirmed the existence of merging black holes with masses approximately 30 times that of the sun.

The mechanisms responsible for the formation of these black holes are still debated among astrophysicists. Some theories propose that they are the result of the evolution of two stars within a binary system, while others suggest they occur when black holes in densely populated star clusters collide. The POSYDON collaboration has made important strides in simulating binary-star populations, bridging the gap between theory and observation.

The POSYDON code, developed by the UNIGE, Northwestern, and UF teams, has overcome limitations in previous models by using detailed simulations to predict the evolution of binary systems. This open-source software provides more accurate predictions by considering the intricate physics of single and binary stars. It has enabled scientists to simulate tens of millions of binary star systems and estimate the statistical properties of the resulting gravitational-wave source population.

The findings from this research have significant implications for our understanding of black holes and their origins. By expanding our knowledge of these celestial objects, we can gain further insights into the mysteries of the universe.

Извори:
– University of Geneva (UNIGE)
– Северозападен универзитет
– University of Florida (UF)
- Природна астрономија

