наука

Неверојатни способности за учење пронајдени во карипската кутија медуза

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 28, 2023
A new study published in the journal ‘Current Biology’ has revealed that Caribbean box jellyfish possess a remarkable capacity for rapid learning and information retention, despite lacking a centralized brain. These jellyfish, with only a thousand nerve cells, can navigate obstacles through associative learning, similar to organisms with centralized brains like humans and rodents.

The findings challenge the previously held belief that advanced learning requires a centralized brain, providing insights into the evolutionary origins of learning and memory. Caribbean box jellyfish have a bell-shaped body and rely on their intricate vision, comprising 24 eyes, to maneuver through murky waters and avoid underwater tree roots while hunting.

To test the jellyfish’s learning abilities, scientists created a circular tank with alternating gray and white stripes to mimic their natural habitat. The gray stripes resembled distant mangrove roots. During the experiment, the jellyfish initially swam close to the perceived distant stripes, frequently colliding with them. However, over time, their behavior transformed significantly.

Towards the end of the experiment, researchers observed a notable shift in behavior. The jellyfish increased its distance from the tank’s wall by approximately 50%, quadrupled the number of successful pivots to avoid collisions, and halved its instances of contact with the wall. The study’s first author, Jan Bielecki, stated that the jellyfish learned to associate the stimuli and avoid obstacles, improving their performance in all measured parameters.

The experiment’s success can be attributed to creating an environment that closely resembled the jellyfish’s natural habitat in the wild. Dr. Anders Garm, another researcher involved in the study, commented that while this study does not find a cure for dementia, it lays a foundation for better understanding the disease and potentially developing countermeasures.

In conclusion, the study on Caribbean box jellyfish highlights their astonishing learning abilities despite lacking a centralized brain. The findings have significant implications for our understanding of learning and memory and open new possibilities for studying neurological disorders in humans.

Извори:
– ‘Associative learning in the box jellyfish Tripedalia cystophora’, Current Biology
– Си-Ен-Ен
– Индепендент

