НАСА ги комплетираше клучните тестови во тунел за ветер за возилото за искачување на Марс

NASA’s Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV) team has recently completed crucial wind tunnel tests at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. These tests are a significant milestone in the joint effort between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) to return Martian samples to Earth in the early 2030s.

The wind tunnel testing took place at a facility that has been a critical part of NASA missions since the Apollo program. The MAV team tested scale models of the vehicle at multiple angles to understand how the airflow would affect its structure. This information is crucial in designing a vehicle that can safely launch from the surface of Mars.

The MAV is a key component of the Mars Sample Return campaign, which aims to bring scientifically selected samples from Mars back to Earth for study. The samples, currently being collected by NASA’s Perseverance rover, have the potential to provide insights into Mars’ ancient history and the possibility of microbial life.

Once the samples are loaded into the MAV, it will launch from Mars into orbit around the planet. The Earth Return Orbiter, developed by ESA, will then capture the sample container and bring it back to Earth.

The completion of these wind tunnel tests brings us one step closer to the ambitious goal of returning Martian samples to Earth. This collaboration between NASA and ESA represents a significant milestone in our exploration of Mars and our understanding of its history and potential for life.

Извори: НАСА, ЕСА

Дефиниции:

Марс: Mars is the fourth planet from the sun and is known as the “Red Planet” due to its reddish appearance. It is a dusty, cold desert world with a thin atmosphere.

Mars is the fourth planet from the sun and is known as the “Red Planet” due to its reddish appearance. It is a dusty, cold desert world with a thin atmosphere. НАСА: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is a U.S. government agency responsible for space exploration and research.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is a U.S. government agency responsible for space exploration and research. ESA: The European Space Agency is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to the exploration and study of space.

The European Space Agency is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to the exploration and study of space. Mars Sample Return: The Mars Sample Return campaign aims to bring scientifically selected samples from Mars back to Earth for study.

The Mars Sample Return campaign aims to bring scientifically selected samples from Mars back to Earth for study. Perseverance rover: NASA’s Perseverance rover is currently exploring Mars and collecting samples for future return to Earth.