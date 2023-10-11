Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Заштедете 25% на Celestron SkyMaster 25×70 двогледи во зделката Anti-Prime Day

ByРоберт Ендру

Октомври 11, 2023
Looking to explore the night sky with quality optics? Walmart is offering a fantastic deal on the Celestron SkyMaster 25×70 binoculars, where you can save 25% compared to purchasing them from Amazon during their Prime Day event. These anti-Prime Day deals are a way for other retailers to offer competitive discounts while Amazon hosts its sale.

Celestron is a well-known manufacturer recognized for producing high-quality and reliable binoculars. In fact, three of their SkyMaster models were featured in our best binoculars guide. The SkyMaster 25×70 offers powerful 25x magnification and excellent light gathering ability with its 70mm aperture. It comes with a carry case, making transportation hassle-free.

The binoculars are equipped with BaK-4 prisms and multi-coated optics, which enhance contrast and provide clearer views of your targets. They also have long eye relief, making them comfortable for individuals who wear eyeglasses.

For those interested in stargazing, the Celestron SkyMaster 25×70 binoculars are an ideal choice. With their large objective lenses and powerful zoom, they offer an excellent viewing experience of the night sky.

If the SkyMaster 25×70 doesn’t meet your specific requirements, we recommend checking out our round-ups of the best binoculars deals available on the market. Additionally, you may be interested in exploring the best telescopes and telescope deals if you want to delve deeper into astronomy.

Considering its features and the discounted price of $59, the Celestron SkyMaster 25×70 binoculars offer great value for money. While there are more expensive options available, these binoculars provide a relatively low-risk investment for those interested in stargazing and observing terrestrial targets from a distance.

To make the most of Amazon Prime Day 2023, we suggest visiting our Amazon Prime Day hub, where you can find a collection of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego, and more.

Key Specs: 70mm objective lens diameter, 25x magnification, BaK-4 prisms, multi-coated optics, long eye relief, and a carry case included.

By Роберт Ендру

