Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Заштедете 160 долари на телескопот Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ за време на денот на Amazon Prime 2023 година

ByГабриел Бота

Октомври 10, 2023
Заштедете 160 долари на телескопот Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ за време на денот на Amazon Prime 2023 година

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ telescope is currently on sale for $160 off during Amazon Prime Day 2023. This telescope, which we rated four out of five stars in our review, is an ideal option for beginners and is featured at the top of our Best beginner telescope buying guide.

With a 130mm aperture, this telescope is great for viewing galaxies, nebulas, planets, and star clusters. It comes with all the necessary accessories, including eyepieces, a finderscope, a smartphone dock, and a tripod. Whether you have some constellation knowledge or are a complete beginner, this telescope is simple to use. You can navigate the night sky using the red dot finderscope or use the smartphone adapter dock for automated guidance through the StarSense app.

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ offers enough power to view favorite celestial objects like Jupiter and Saturn. This is a great opportunity to get a beginner-friendly telescope at a discounted price.

For more information on other telescope deals and discounts during Amazon Prime Day 2023, visit our Amazon Prime Day hub.

By Габриел Бота

поврзани со пост

наука

Разбирање на важноста на колачињата во приватноста на Интернет

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Кршливоста на еколошките сензори во областите со висок ризик

Октомври 11, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Лансирањето на вселенското летало Psyche на НАСА може да биде одложено поради лошите временски услови

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

наука

Разбирање на важноста на колачињата во приватноста на Интернет

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Кршливоста на еколошките сензори во областите со висок ризик

Октомври 11, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Лансирањето на вселенското летало Psyche на НАСА може да биде одложено поради лошите временски услови

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА го откри астероидот 2023 TF4 во близина на Земјата

Октомври 11, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари