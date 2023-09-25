Градски живот

Проучување на влијанието на транслокацијата на ублажување на забележаните жаби во Колумбија

University of British Columbia master’s student Megan Winand is conducting one of the first studies on the impacts of mitigation translocation, which involves moving animals from one location to another as a conservation effort during construction or development projects. Winand has been tracking Columbia spotted frogs in wetlands using radio trackers and transponder tags. These frogs were divided into three groups: one left in their original habitat, one moved a short distance of about one kilometer, and one relocated a farther distance of about five kilometers.

Frogs are considered an important “indicator species” because their well-being reflects the overall health of the ecosystem. They also play a crucial role in the food web, acting as a natural “bio control” by consuming lower-ranked species like insects.

Winand’s research aims to understand the effectiveness of mitigation translocation and what happens to animals after they are moved. This topic is still under-researched globally, and Winand hopes that her project will shed light on the survival and movement of Columbia spotted frogs.

The two-year study, conducted in partnership with Ducks Unlimited Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, began in April. Winand has been analyzing the data collected during her fieldwork and hopes that her research will pave the way for further investigations into the impacts of translocation mitigation. Future studies may explore the effects on resource and food competition, disease, and genetics.

In conclusion, understanding the impact of mitigation translocation on animal populations is crucial for conservation efforts, particularly during construction or development projects. By studying the movement and survival of Columbia spotted frogs, Megan Winand’s research will contribute to the growing body of knowledge on this relatively unexplored topic.

– University of British Columbia Master’s Student Megan Winand
– Ducks Unlimited Canada
– B.C. Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship

