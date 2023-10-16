Градски живот

Приватната астронаутска мисија на Axiom Space Ax-3 ќе биде лансирана во 2024 година

Приватната астронаутска мисија на Axiom Space Ax-3 ќе биде лансирана во 2024 година

Октомври 16, 2023
Axiom Space’s third private astronaut mission, Ax-3, is scheduled for liftoff towards the International Space Station (ISS) in January 2024. The mission will be led by former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, who also commanded the first Axiom Space mission, Ax-1. Joining López-Alegría on the mission will be Swedish astronaut Marcus Wandt, Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei, and Turkey’s first citizen in space, Alper Gezeravcı.

Ax-3 will launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida using SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket. Axiom Space had previously signed an agreement with SpaceX to launch three additional crews to space after the successful Ax-1 mission in April 2022.

During a press conference, the crewmembers expressed their excitement and pride in being part of the mission. Wandt emphasized the significance of representing Sweden and Europe in space, while Gezeravcı highlighted the mission’s importance in uniting Turkey following a devastating earthquake.

López-Alegría mentioned that the crew’s training has been going smoothly, and improvements have been made since the Ax-1 mission. He stated that Ax-2 commander Peggy Whitson had fewer responsibilities to assist the crew with experiments, and a similar approach will be taken for Ax-3. The crew will also benefit from enhanced training and scheduling tools to manage their time in orbit.

The upcoming Ax-3 mission aims to continue Axiom Space’s pioneering efforts in commercial space travel, with plans for multiple future missions. The crew rotation between López-Alegría and Whitson will allow for a seamless transition in command without the need to hire additional former agency astronauts at this time.

