наука

Октомври 6, 2023
Уживајте во затемнувањето на Сонцето „Огнен прстен“ со диско топка

A team of astronomers is encouraging people to observe the upcoming partial solar eclipse on October 14 in a unique and entertaining way: with a disco ball. This will be the first time since 2012 that a “ring of fire” solar eclipse will be visible across most of the Americas. The primary reason for using a disco ball is to protect your vision. Staring directly at the sun, even briefly, can cause severe damage to your eyes.

Although there are traditional safe methods for viewing solar eclipses, such as wearing approved solar glasses or using handheld eclipse projectors like pinhole cameras, the authors of a recent paper suggest that these methods lack flair and crowd appeal. In their paper titled “Why every observatory needs a disco ball,” published in the arXiv preprint database, they argue that a disco ball offers a more engaging and accessible way to observe and understand the physics of a solar eclipse.

Unlike pinhole cameras that project a single image of the eclipse, a disco ball reflects multiple identical eclipse images onto various surfaces simultaneously. This feature makes it an ideal tool for sharing the experience with larger groups or maintaining social distancing. The researchers note that the disco ball can produce recognizable solar disks from a distance of about 2 meters (6.5 feet).

To achieve the best results, place a disco ball near a window with a clear view of the sun. The sunlight will strike the ball’s surface, and each mirrored facet, acting as a pinhole mirror, will reflect an image of the sun’s disk onto nearby surfaces. This method captures the progress of the eclipse just as effectively as a pinhole camera.

So, consider adding a touch of disco style to your solar eclipse viewing experience and engage in a unique way of observing this spectacular celestial event.

– "Why every observatory needs a disco ball" – published on arXiv preprint server
