Astronomers Discover a Vast Halo of Stars Around Dwarf Galaxy Ark 227

Using the powerful James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), astronomers have made an intriguing discovery while observing the dwarf galaxy Ark 227. In a surprising turn of events, they stumbled upon an extended stellar halo surrounding the galaxy. The findings, reported on the pre-print server arXiv, have opened up new possibilities for our understanding of dwarf galaxies and their evolution.

Ark 227, also known as PGC 28923, is a red-colored dwarf galaxy with an elliptical shape. It is estimated to be located at a distance of 85 to 114 million light years from Earth. The galaxy boasts a virial radius of approximately 330,000 light years, a stellar mass of 2.7 billion solar masses, and a halo mass of around 200 billion solar masses.

The team of astronomers, led by Charlie Conroy of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, embarked on this investigation because the environment surrounding Ark 227 had not been thoroughly studied. They utilized the NIRCam instrument on JWST as part of the Blue Jay Survey, a program aimed at obtaining deep spectra of galaxies in the cosmic noon.

The observations made by JWST revealed the presence of an extended stellar halo around Ark 227 with one or possibly two accretion shelves. One shelf was identified at a distance of approximately 33,000-66,000 light years from the center of the galaxy, while a tentative shelf was detected at a distance of 160,000-320,000 light years from the galaxy’s center. These accretion shelves suggest that Ark 227 has undergone at least two minor mergers with smaller dwarf galaxies.

The researchers speculate that Ark 227 may have assimilated galaxies that were 10 to 20 times less massive than itself, with metallicities ranging from -0.8 to -1.2. There is also the possibility that Ark 227 experienced multiple mergers with numerous lower-mass galaxies, but further observations are necessary to confirm this.

In addition to the extended stellar halo, JWST observations revealed the presence of an ultra-faint dwarf (UFD) galaxy associated with Ark 227. This newly discovered galaxy, named Ark227-UFD1, has a half-light size of approximately 750 light years and a mass of around 100,000 solar masses. Ultra-faint dwarfs are known to be the least luminous, most dark matter dominated, and least chemically evolved galaxies we have encountered thus far.

The astronomers suggest that there could be several more UFDs with similar masses to Ark227-UFD1 within the stellar halo of Ark 227. However, their study only scratched the surface of the galaxy’s halo, so further investigations are needed to explore the full extent of UFDs in this region.

This discovery of the extended halo and the presence of a UFD in Ark 227 raises fascinating questions about the formation and evolution of dwarf galaxies. The findings from this study provide valuable insights into the complex processes that shape these small galactic systems.

Најчесто поставувани прашања:

What is the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)?

The James Webb Space Telescope is a large, space-based observatory set to launch in 2021. It is designed to study the universe in the infrared part of the electromagnetic spectrum and will offer unprecedented capabilities for examining distant galaxies and objects.

What is a dwarf galaxy?

A dwarf galaxy is a small galaxy that contains a few billion stars or less. They are typically less luminous and have lower masses compared to larger galaxies like the Milky Way.

What is a stellar halo?

A stellar halo is a vast region surrounding a galaxy that is composed of stars that are gravitationally bound to the galaxy but extend far beyond its visible disk. These stars can provide valuable information about the formation and evolution of the galaxy.

What is an ultra-faint dwarf galaxy (UFD)?

An ultra-faint dwarf galaxy is a type of dwarf galaxy that is extremely faint and has low luminosity. They are characterized by their high dark matter content and minimal chemical evolution. These galaxies are among the least massive and least luminous objects in the universe.