Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

НАСА предупредува на приближување кон астероидот 2023 SN1

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 20, 2023
НАСА предупредува на приближување кон астероидот 2023 SN1

NASA has recently revealed that an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 SN1 is rapidly approaching Earth and will make its closest approach to the planet today, September 20. This asteroid is part of the Apollo group, which consists of Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth’s.

Asteroid 2023 SN1 is currently traveling at a speed of 58306 kilometers per hour, just shy of the speed of a spacecraft. It is expected to pass Earth at a distance of just 332,000 kilometers, which is closer than the Moon’s distance from Earth (384,400 kilometers). This makes it one of the closest asteroids to pass Earth in recent months.

Despite its close proximity, NASA has deemed this asteroid non-threatening due to its small size. It is estimated to be approximately 15 feet wide, about the size of a small car.

To monitor the impact risk of Near-Earth Objects, NASA has implemented a new impact monitoring system called Sentry-II. This system uses an algorithm to calculate the potential impact of asteroids. By tracking the orbital path of the asteroid through infrared data, NASA can predict its orbit years into the future.

Currently, there have been nearly 28,000 near-Earth asteroids discovered using various technology instruments used to track objects in the sky.

Извор: НАСА

Дефиниции:
– Asteroids: Ancient space rocks left over from the early formation of our solar system.
– Near-Earth Objects: Asteroids or comets that pass within 1.3 astronomical units (AU) of Earth.
– Apollo group: Earth-crossing asteroids with semi-major axes larger than Earth’s.
– Impact monitoring system: A system used to track and predict the potential impact of asteroids on Earth.

Извор: НАСА

By Вики Ставропулу

поврзани со пост

наука

Милиони во Америка за да бидат сведоци на спектакуларно прстенесто затемнување на Сонцето

Септември 23, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Вселенското летало OSIRIS-REx на НАСА ќе ослободи капсула примерок од астероид за слетување во пустината Јута

Септември 23, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Потеклото на намерното дејство: увиди од истражувањето на доенчињата

Септември 23, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Промаши

наука

Милиони во Америка за да бидат сведоци на спектакуларно прстенесто затемнување на Сонцето

Септември 23, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Вселенското летало OSIRIS-REx на НАСА ќе ослободи капсула примерок од астероид за слетување во пустината Јута

Септември 23, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Потеклото на намерното дејство: увиди од истражувањето на доенчињата

Септември 23, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Мисијата OSIRIS-REx: Враќање на примероци од вонземјани карпи на Земјата

Септември 23, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари