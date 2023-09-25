Градски живот

наука

Мисијата Озирис-Рекс на НАСА: отворена капсула со примероци од астероиди

ByРоберт Ендру

Септември 25, 2023
NASA’s Osiris-Rex mission, aimed at collecting asteroid samples, is set to reach a milestone as the capsule containing chunks from the asteroid Bennu is being opened. The capsule landed in the United States on Sunday, and NASA plans to open it as early as Tuesday. The samples, weighing approximately 250 grams, have the potential to provide valuable insights into the formation of the solar system.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft, launched in 2016, collected the sample of rocks and dust from Bennu in 2020. After passing Earth this weekend, the spacecraft released the sample capsule, which safely landed in the Utah desert. The capsule was then transported to a secure clean-room facility in Utah, before being taken to NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Scientists are excited about the amount of sample collected, suspecting that it is the most ever collected from an asteroid. This will give them a significant amount of material to analyze and gain a better understanding of the composition of the solar system during its early stages. The samples will be distributed to scientists and researchers worldwide for further study.

The success of the Osiris-Rex mission demonstrates NASA’s capability to undertake ambitious projects that inspire and unite people. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed his enthusiasm for the mission, emphasizing its significance in expanding our knowledge of the universe.

Bennu, the asteroid being studied, is of particular interest due to its rich organic molecule content and evidence of past interaction with liquid water. Scientists believe that asteroids like Bennu may have played a role in delivering essential molecules and water to Earth through collisions.

In terms of future missions, Osiris-Rex will now embark on a new mission called Osiris-Apex, aiming to explore the asteroid Apophis in 2029.

By Роберт Ендру

