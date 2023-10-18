Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Ледените полиците на Антарктикот се изложени на ризик бидејќи брзо се намалуваат, покажува студијата

ByВики Ставропулу

Октомври 18, 2023
Scientists have recently discovered that Antarctica is facing a crisis as its ice shelves rapidly shrink. A comprehensive analysis of 100,000 satellite radar images by researchers at the University of Leeds has revealed that 40 percent of Antarctica’s ice shelves have significantly reduced in volume over the past 25 years. This concerning trend is particularly evident in the western half of Antarctica, which is more vulnerable to warm water and has experienced rapid erosion of its ice shelves.

Ice shelves are essential stabilizers for the region’s glaciers, acting as buttresses that slow down the flow of ice into the ocean. The reduction of these ice shelves increases the rate of ice loss from the ice sheet, posing a significant threat to global sea levels. The study found that out of the 162 ice shelves around Antarctica, 71 have decreased in volume, releasing a staggering 67 trillion tonnes of meltwater into the ocean.

The Getz Ice Shelf and the Pine Island Ice Shelf were identified as the worst affected, losing 1.9 trillion tonnes and 1.3 trillion tonnes of ice respectively. These findings are alarming, as they indicate that almost half of the ice shelves are shrinking with no signs of recovery, contrary to the researchers’ expectations.

Satellites have played a crucial role in monitoring Antarctica’s ice shelves. Missions such as Europe’s Copernicus Sentinel-1 and ESA’s CryoSat have provided valuable data for scientists to measure changes in ice height and calculate variations in actual ice volume. These missions, along with ESA’s CryoSat in particular, have been instrumental in monitoring the polar environment.

This research highlights the urgent need for immediate global action to address climate change and its impacts. The continued shrinkage of Antarctica’s ice shelves could have catastrophic consequences for global sea levels and ocean circulation patterns. It is crucial to implement urgent and decisive measures to preserve the delicate balance of our planet’s climate and the stability of our oceans.

Извори:
– Science Advances journal study
– Универзитетот во Лидс
– ESA’s Earth Observation Science for Society program

