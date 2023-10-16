Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Астрономите користат дождови од честички за да ги проучуваат космичките зраци

ByВики Ставропулу

Октомври 16, 2023
Астрономите користат дождови од честички за да ги проучуваат космичките зраци

Astronomers have developed a new method for studying cosmic rays that constantly bombard Earth from space. These charged particles are difficult to trace back to their source due to deflections caused by magnetic fields in space. The sources of cosmic rays, which lie beyond the solar system, remain a mystery. Potential suspects include supernovas, active galactic nuclei, gamma-ray bursts, and dark matter, but conclusive evidence has yet to be found.

However, scientists have found a way to analyze showers of secondary particles created when cosmic rays interact with Earth’s atmosphere. These “extensive air showers” occur when charged cosmic particles collide with particles in the atmosphere and produce a cascade of secondary particles that rain down to Earth’s surface.

In a recent study, researchers used precise observations of extensive air showers taken with the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii to gain insights into these particles and the cosmic rays that trigger them. They analyzed thousands of images captured between 2014 and 2020, identifying 13 images containing extensive air showers. These images revealed a greater number of particle tracks than expected, potentially providing a clue to unraveling the mystery of cosmic rays.

The research team believes their method has the potential to determine the nature of individual particles in extensive air showers, which could contribute to better understanding cosmic rays. By integrating this approach with conventional methods, astronomers hope to uncover the particle ingredients of air showers and gain further insights into the origins of cosmic rays.

Scientists suspect that cosmic rays are primarily composed of protons (90%), helium nuclei (9%), and other particles such as electrons and heavy atomic nuclei. This new study offers a promising avenue for identifying the particles present in air showers and, consequently, cosmic rays.

The team’s research was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Извори:
– Научни извештаи

By Вики Ставропулу

поврзани со пост

наука

Научниците предлагаат нов закон на природата што ја проширува еволуцијата

Октомври 18, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Хеликоптерот Ingenuity постави нов рекорд во копнена брзина на Марс

Октомври 18, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Античка човечка ДНК пронајдена кај неандерталците траги наназад над 250,000 години

Октомври 18, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Промаши

наука

Научниците предлагаат нов закон на природата што ја проширува еволуцијата

Октомври 18, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Хеликоптерот Ingenuity постави нов рекорд во копнена брзина на Марс

Октомври 18, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Античка човечка ДНК пронајдена кај неандерталците траги наназад над 250,000 години

Октомври 18, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Восхитувачка слика снимена од сателитот DSCOVR на НАСА покажува прстенесто затемнување на Сонцето од милион милји

Октомври 18, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари