Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Техниката на аерофаќање може да го отклучи истражувањето на надворешниот Сончев систем

ByГабриел Бота

Октомври 16, 2023
Техниката на аерофаќање може да го отклучи истражувањето на надворешниот Сончев систем

Space agencies have successfully used the aerocapture technique to slow down spacecraft as they enter the atmospheres of Venus and Mars. Now, a recent series of papers by Athul Pradeepkumar Girija, a former PhD student at Purdue University, explores the possibility of using this technique for outer solar system worlds such as Jupiter, Titan, Uranus, and Neptune.

Girija explains that aerocapture can be particularly useful for exploring the ice giants Uranus and Neptune, as it significantly reduces the amount of rocket fuel required for a mission. This is important because the ice giants are located far from Earth, requiring high velocities to reach them, which in turn demands more propellant. By using a planet’s atmosphere to slow down a spacecraft, the weight of the propellant needed can be greatly reduced.

Although the idea of using atmospheric drag to slow down a spacecraft may seem risky, multiple research papers back up its feasibility and benefits. Girija examined two approaches for aerobraking in the outer solar system: lift modulation and drag modulation. Lift modulation offers more control but requires more propellant, limiting the payload capacity of the spacecraft. Drag modulation relies on friction with air molecules to slow down the spacecraft and offers less control but can provide a quicker journey.

The primary goals outlined in the decadal survey have called for a Uranus orbiter mission in the coming years. While there are no guarantees, studying the use of the aerocapture technique for ice giants provides valuable insight for potential future missions and improves our understanding of space exploration.

Sources: arXiv.org, Acta Astronautica, Journal of Spaceflight and Rockets.

By Габриел Бота

поврзани со пост

наука

Пронаоѓање ѕвездени потоци: Улогата на римскиот вселенски телескоп на НАСА Ненси Грејс

Октомври 18, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Разорното влијание на пожарите врз Пантанал во 2020 година

Октомври 18, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Емисиона спектроскопија на зрачење на циклотрон: ветувачки пристап за мерење на масата на неостварливото неутрино

Октомври 18, 2023 Роберт Ендру

Промаши

наука

Пронаоѓање ѕвездени потоци: Улогата на римскиот вселенски телескоп на НАСА Ненси Грејс

Октомври 18, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Разорното влијание на пожарите врз Пантанал во 2020 година

Октомври 18, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Емисиона спектроскопија на зрачење на циклотрон: ветувачки пристап за мерење на масата на неостварливото неутрино

Октомври 18, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Разбирање и ублажување на лизгање на земјиштето: неопходен напор

Октомври 18, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари