Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Печатење метални предмети во нано размери со користење на нова техника на производство на адитиви

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 27, 2023
Печатење метални предмети во нано размери со користење на нова техника на производство на адитиви

Scientists at Caltech have developed a new additive manufacturing (AM) technique for printing metal objects at the nanoscale. The hydrogel infusion-based technique allows printing objects as small as 150 nanometers, comparable to the size of a flu virus. The process involves creating a photosensitive hydrogel “cocktail” that is selectively hardened using a laser to form a 3D scaffold. The scaffold is then infused with a nickel-ion-containing solution, baked to burn off the hydrogel, and chemically treated to remove oxygen atoms, resulting in metal objects with intricate nanoscale structures.

What makes these nanoscale metal objects unique is the presence of defects and irregularities in their microstructure. Normally, such flaws would weaken a metal part at a larger scale. However, in the case of these nanoscale objects, the defects actually strengthen them. The presence of flaws prevents failure from propagating from one grain boundary to another, distributing the distortion more uniformly throughout the material and preventing sudden failure.

This new technique opens up possibilities for creating a wide range of useful components at the nanoscale, including catalysts, storage electrodes, and essential parts for sensors, microrobots, and heat exchangers. It is one of the first demonstrations of 3D printing of metal structures at the nanoscale.

The study was conducted by Caltech researchers Wenxin Zhang, Zhi Li, Ruoqi Dang, and Julia R. Greer, and the findings were published in the journal Nano Letters.

извор:
– Wenxin Zhang, Zhi Li, Ruoqi Dang, et al. Creating many useful components, such as catalysts for hydrogen, storage electrodes for carbon-free ammonia and other chemicals, and essential parts of devices such as sensors, microrobots, and heat exchangers. Nano Letters. DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.3c02309

By Вики Ставропулу

поврзани со пост

наука

Научниот инструмент на модулот Chandrayaan-3 испраќа доволно податоци за идно проучување на егзопланети

Септември 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Chandrayaan-3: Надежта избледува за Vikram Lander и Pragyan Rover

Септември 28, 2023 Роберт Ендру
наука

Набљудувањата на JWST сугерираат дека ѕвездената контаминација се меша со мерењата на егзопланетата TRAPPIST-1b

Септември 28, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

наука

Научниот инструмент на модулот Chandrayaan-3 испраќа доволно податоци за идно проучување на егзопланети

Септември 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Chandrayaan-3: Надежта избледува за Vikram Lander и Pragyan Rover

Септември 28, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Набљудувањата на JWST сугерираат дека ѕвездената контаминација се меша со мерењата на егзопланетата TRAPPIST-1b

Септември 28, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Уште еден близок повик: Астероидот 2023 SW6 се приближува до Земјата

Септември 28, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари