Соларната сонда Паркер на НАСА сними неверојатна снимка од масивно исфрлање на коронарна маса

Септември 19, 2023

Септември 19, 2023
Соларната сонда Паркер на НАСА сними неверојатна снимка од масивно исфрлање на коронарна маса

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has recently documented a breathtaking event when it flew through a colossal Coronal Mass Ejection (CME). The spacecraft, built and managed by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, captured the entire phenomenon on camera, providing scientists with unprecedented visual data to further study these powerful solar events.

A Coronal Mass Ejection is a violent release of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun’s corona, the outermost layer of the solar atmosphere. These eruptions can stretch across millions of miles and travel at speeds up to several million miles per hour. When a CME interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere, it can cause geomagnetic storms and disrupt satellite communications, power grids, and even pose potential risks to astronauts in outer space.

The footage obtained by the Parker Solar Probe offers a unique perspective of a CME by getting up close and personal with the phenomenon. By analyzing the footage, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into the physics behind CMEs and their effects on space weather.

This milestone achievement is a result of the Parker Solar Probe’s mission to study the Sun’s corona and understand its behavior. With its innovative suite of instruments and the spacecraft’s ability to withstand extreme temperatures and radiation, the mission aims to collect data that will revolutionize our understanding of the Sun and its influence on the solar system.

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe continues to carry out its groundbreaking mission, unlocking the secrets of the Sun and illuminating our understanding of the universe.

Дефиниции:
– Coronal Mass Ejection (CME): a violent release of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun’s corona.
– Magnetosphere: the region around a planet where its magnetic field interacts with the solar wind.
– Solar corona: the outermost layer of the Sun’s atmosphere, visible during a total solar eclipse.

Source: Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

By Роберт Ендру

