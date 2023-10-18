Градски живот

Студијата открива неандерталски гени кај современите луѓе

A recent genetic study conducted by the University of Geneva has provided further evidence of interbreeding between modern humans and Neanderthals. The research, which analyzed the DNA of certain modern human populations, revealed the presence of Neanderthal-inherited DNA segments within their genomes.

Around 40,000 years ago, Homo sapiens from Africa ventured into the western parts of Eurasia, where Neanderthals had already been residing for thousands of years. It is during this period of contact that interbreeding between the two species is believed to have occurred.

By studying the distribution of Neanderthal genes in modern human populations, the researchers aim to gain a better understanding of the shared history of these two species. This new research sheds light on the genetic legacy left by Neanderthals in modern human DNA.

The study contributes to the ongoing exploration of human evolution, showing that ancient interactions between different hominin species played a significant role in shaping the genetic makeup of modern humans. Moreover, it emphasizes the complexities of human evolution, highlighting that our story is intricately intertwined with that of our evolutionary relatives.

These findings are significant because they highlight the long-standing relationship between Homo sapiens and Neanderthals, demonstrating that the biological exchange between these two species was more extensive than previously believed. It provides further evidence for the presence of Neanderthal genes in modern human populations outside of Africa.

This study helps us piece together the intricate puzzle of human evolution, offering valuable insights into our ancestral past. By tracing the genetic footprints left by our ancient relatives, we gain a deeper appreciation for the rich tapestry of our species’ history.

Извори:
– University of Geneva: Study led by the University of Geneva reveals distribution of Neanderthal genes in modern humans.

By Роберт Ендру

