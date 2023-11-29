Students Engage in Exoplanet-themed Escape Room at Assumption College

Students at Assumption College in Brantford recently took part in an exciting astrophysics event that combined education with interactive gameplay. The event featured a makeshift escape room, where students had to solve puzzles related to exoplanets in order to unlock a series of locks. By applying their knowledge of chemistry, biology, and physics, the students not only had fun but also learned more about exoplanets, which are planets located outside of our solar system.

The concept of gamifying education, in which learning is incorporated into games, has gained popularity in recent years. Ashley McCarl-Palmer, an award-winning high school teacher, refers to this approach as “gamification.” By incorporating space-related themes into the escape room activity, McCarl-Palmer believes that it allows students to engage more deeply with the subject matter. She states, “Space is really fun and weird. It hooks the kids.”

Astrophysics Day, the event’s official name, was organized by David Page, the head of the Assumption science department. The day included various workshops on topics such as black holes, the expanding universe, and exoplanets. Over 160 students from Assumption College and other high schools in Brantford participated in these workshops, which were led by experts in the field.

Katie Mack, an astrophysicist and keynote speaker at the event, emphasized the importance of making complex science more accessible and dispelling stereotypes about scientists. She aims to inspire students and demonstrate that a career in science is attainable for anyone, regardless of their mathematical abilities. Mack’s talk, titled “Physics at the End of the Universe,” delved into her academic research on dark matter, vacuum decay, and the “Epoch of Reionization.”

This event not only showcased the excitement of astrophysics but also highlighted the numerous possibilities that STEM education opens for students. Grade 12 student Aisha Upadhyay expressed her newfound awareness of various professions, stating, “There are a vast number of different professions, things I didn’t even know were jobs. The hands-on experiences we get are fascinating. It’s so cool to see things that look like magic – but they’re science.”

Overall, the astrophysics event at Assumption College provided students with an engaging and educational experience, where their passion for STEM subjects was nurtured and expanded.

Најчесто поставувани прашања (FAQ)

Што е егзопланета?

An exoplanet is a planet that exists outside of our solar system.

Што е гејмификација?

Gamification is the process of incorporating game elements and principles into non-game contexts, such as education, to enhance engagement and learning outcomes.

Who organized the astrophysics event at Assumption College?

Astrophysics Day at Assumption College was organized by David Page, the head of the science department at the school.

Who was the keynote speaker at the event?

The keynote speaker at the event was Katie Mack, an astrophysicist, and the Hawking Chair in Cosmology and Science Communication at Perimeter Institute in Waterloo.

What did the students learn at the event?

During the event, students had the opportunity to participate in workshops on topics like black holes, the expanding universe, and exoplanets. They also gained insights into various STEM professions and had hands-on experiences related to astrophysics.