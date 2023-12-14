New Study Reveals the Prevalence of Stripped Stellar Cores

A recent study published in the journal Science has provided new insight into the prevalence of stripped stellar cores in the universe. The research, led by astrophysicist Maria Drout and her team from the University of Toronto, focused on the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, two dwarf galaxies that orbit the Milky Way.

While theories suggested that stripped stellar cores should be common, astronomers have struggled to find concrete examples. However, Drout and her colleagues identified 16 stars with exposed “entrails” in their survey of millions of stars in the Magellanic Clouds. These exposed cores are composed of elements forged deep within the star’s core, which are normally hidden beneath layers of hydrogen.

The study revealed that these stripped stellar cores are typically found in binary systems, where one partner strips away more than half the mass of the other, leaving its core exposed. This process can take tens or hundreds of thousands of years to occur. The exposed cores emit brilliant ultraviolet light, making them easier to identify.

The discovery of these stripped stellar cores has important implications for understanding various cosmological phenomena, including gravitational waves and certain types of supernovae. Additionally, the identification of these stripped cores is crucial for predicting the number of neutron star mergers that gravitational wave detectors like LIGO can find.

Drout and her team also believe that there may be many more stripped, cannibalized stars that remain hidden from view. They estimate that two out of every three of these stars may be smaller than their companion stars and are effectively concealed by their brighter light.

Overall, this study sheds new light on the prevalence of stripped stellar cores in the universe and their role in fundamental cosmic processes. With further advancements in telescopes and continued research, astronomers hope to uncover more of these cosmic victims in the future.