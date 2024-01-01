US Military’s X-37B Space Plane Embarks on a Mysterious Mission

In a mysterious and secretive operation, the US military’s X-37B space plane took off on Thursday on what is anticipated to be a multi-year mission. Resembling a mini space shuttle, the unmanned plane carries a payload of classified experiments. Launched by SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, the mission faced a delay of more than two weeks due to technical issues.

This marks the seventh flight of the X-37B, a remarkable achievement for a vehicle that made its debut in 2010 and has accumulated over a decade of orbital experience. Notably, the previous flight lasted an impressive 2.5 years, culminating with a successful landing on a Kennedy runway a year ago.

While the duration of this mission remains undisclosed, Space Force officials have confirmed the inclusion of a NASA experiment focused on measuring radiation effects on materials. In terms of physical attributes, the X-37B, built by Boeing, bears a striking resemblance to NASA’s retired space shuttles, albeit at a quarter of their size, measuring a modest 29 feet in length. As an autonomous vehicle, the X-37B operates without astronauts and possesses an independent landing system.

The plane takes off vertically, akin to a rocket, but lands horizontally, like a plane, enabling it to fulfill its purpose of orbiting at altitudes ranging from 150 miles to 500 miles. Notably, two X-37Bs are stationed at a former shuttle hangar at Kennedy, ready to embark on their covert missions.

The enigmatic nature of the X-37B’s operations leaves us with more questions than answers. What objectives lie behind these classified experiments? How long will this mission persist? As the X-37B vanishes into the depths of space, only time will reveal the secrets it holds.

FAQs

1. What is the X-37B space plane?

The X-37B is an unmanned space plane operated by the United States military. It is designed for long-duration missions, carrying classified experiments into orbit.

2. How long has the X-37B been in operation?

The X-37B made its debut in 2010 and has completed seven successful flights since then. Its accumulated time in orbit exceeds 10 years.

3. How does the X-37B land?

After completing its mission in orbit, the X-37B lands horizontally, utilizing its autonomous landing system.

4. What is the purpose of the X-37B’s current mission?

The specifics of the current mission remain undisclosed. However, it includes a NASA experiment focused on studying the effects of radiation on materials.

Sources:

– [Space.com](https://www.space.com/us-air-force-x-37b-space-plane-launch-otv-6-spacex-falcon-heavy)