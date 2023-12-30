SpaceX Concludes 2023 with Impressive Launches and Sets New Records

Summary: SpaceX successfully completed its final launches of 2023 with the Falcon Heavy and Falcon 9 rockets. These launches marked the 98th flight of the year for SpaceX, just shy of their goal of 100 launches. The Falcon Heavy rocket carried the US military’s X-37B spaceplane, while the Falcon 9 launched 23 Starlink Internet satellites. Both rockets’ boosters landed back on Earth for reuse. Despite falling short of their target, SpaceX’s achievements in 2023 have been remarkable. No other family of orbit-class rockets has ever flown more than 63 times in a year, and SpaceX’s Falcon rockets have exceeded this number by nearly 50 percent. Additionally, SpaceX plans to set even more records in 2024 with a goal of 144 rocket flights, averaging a dozen launches per month.

Shortest Turnaround Between Two SpaceX Flights

As if the abundance of launches wasn’t enough, SpaceX also set a new record by launching back-to-back missions with only a 2-hour and 54-minute gap between them. This marks the shortest turnaround between two SpaceX flights in the company’s history. Furthermore, this achievement set a modern era record at Cape Canaveral, Florida, where both launches took place. Cape Canaveral saw a total of 72 orbital-class rockets in 2023, showcasing an unprecedented level of launch activity.

SpaceX’s Ambitions for 2024

Looking ahead to 2024, SpaceX has set ambitious targets. The company aims to achieve an average of twelve launches per month, totaling 144 rocket flights throughout the year. The first two Falcon 9 launches of the new year are scheduled for January 2nd and 3rd, indicating SpaceX’s intention to kickstart the year with a strong launch cadence.

Mission Details for X-37B Spaceplane

The X-37B spaceplane, which hitched a ride on SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, embarked on its seventh top-secret mission. Notably, this launch was the first time the Pentagon used such a large rocket to launch the X-37B. By leveraging the Falcon Heavy’s lift capability, the X-37B was propelled to a higher altitude than previous missions using smaller rockets. The exact altitude of the spaceplane remains undisclosed, adding an air of intrigue to its objectives.

FAQ

