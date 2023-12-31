New Study Reveals Increase in Mysterious Underwater Sounds

A recent study conducted by researchers at the United States National Ocean and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA) has shed light on the increase in mysterious underwater sounds in the southern oceans. The study confirms long-held suspicions that these sounds are caused by icequakes – the cracking and breaking away of icebergs from Antarctic glaciers.

One of the most famous of these sounds, known as the Bloop, was first recorded in 1997 and remained a mystery for many years. The Bloop was a super low-frequency sound that resembled a sliding ‘bloooop’ and was incredibly loud, being detected by hydrophones over a range of at least 5,000 kilometers.

Scientists initially speculated that the Bloop could be the result of underwater military exercises or ship engines, while others thought it might be a deep-sea creature. However, using the location of hydrophones, researchers were able to narrow down the source of the Bloop to the southern coast of Chile in the Pacific Ocean.

In 2005, researchers finally discovered that the Bloop was, in fact, the sound of an icequake caused by an iceberg breaking away from an Antarctic glacier. Further investigations conducted between 2005 and 2010 revealed that similar noises to the Bloop were recorded in the southern ocean and the Atlantic, all of which were attributed to icequakes.

These findings have provided valuable insights into the effects of climate change on the polar regions. As ice loss in Antarctica accelerates, icequakes are becoming more common, resulting in an increase in these mysterious underwater sounds. Scientists warn that the collapse of ice shelves in the Southern Hemisphere is imminent, and the frequency of icequakes is expected to continue growing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is an icequake?

An icequake refers to the seismic activity caused by the cracking and breaking away of icebergs or glaciers. This phenomenon produces low-frequency sounds that can be recorded underwater.

2. How do hydrophones work?

Hydrophones are underwater microphones that are used to detect and record sounds in the ocean. They are often deployed in arrays and can pick up a wide range of underwater noises, including those caused by icequakes.

3. Why are these mysterious sounds becoming more common?

The increase in these mysterious underwater sounds can be attributed to the accelerated ice loss in Antarctica due to climate change. As more icebergs and glaciers break away, the occurrence of icequakes and the resulting sounds are on the rise.

4. Are there any other underwater sounds that remain unexplained?

While many odd sounds have been identified and linked to icequakes, there are still some underwater recordings that remain a mystery. Continued research and monitoring are necessary to unravel the origins of these unexplained sounds.

