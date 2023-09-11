Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

News

Ko Aditya-L1, ko te Mihana Tuatahi o Inia, ka Whakatata ki te Mataki i te Ra

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Ko Aditya-L1, ko te Mihana Tuatahi o Inia, ka Whakatata ki te Mataki i te Ra

India’s space program achieved another milestone as the Aditya-L1, the country’s first dedicated solar mission, successfully launched into space on September 2. The spacecraft, named after the Sanskrit word for “Sun,” has completed three of its five Earth-bound manoeuvres and is now preparing for its next move on September 15.

The Aditya-L1 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57), which is a renowned workhorse of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This launch comes just ten days after the landing of Chandrayaan-3, India’s moon mission, in the south polar region.

Equipped with seven distinct payloads developed by ISRO and academic institutions, the Aditya-L1 is designed to study the Sun’s atmosphere and its impact on space weather. These instruments will provide valuable data on solar magnetic storms and their effects on the environment around Earth.

Currently situated at an orbit of 282 km x 40225 km, the spacecraft is expected to reach Lagrangian Point 1 (L1) in approximately four months. L1 is a point in space between the Earth and the Sun that allows for continuous observation of the Sun. Once at L1, the Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit, providing scientists with uninterrupted access to study the Sun.

The Aditya-L1 mission marks a significant achievement for India’s space program. It not only demonstrates the country’s capabilities in space exploration but also contributes to the global understanding of the Sun and its effects on our planet. By gathering data on solar phenomena, the Aditya-L1 will aid in forecasting space weather and its potential impact on satellite operations and communication systems.

Rauemi:
– ISRO
– Sanskrit language definitions

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post mōhiohio

News

Ko nga Beavers e takoha ana ki te hanga hau kakariki i te Arctic, ka kitea e te ako

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha
News

Tikina he utu $10 mo te Putanga PC o Mortal Kombat 1

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

The Crew Motorfest: He Wheako Mahere Huri Keemu

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kua ngaro koe

hangarau

Ka panuitia e Apple nga taitara keemu nui ka tae mai ki te iPhone

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
hangarau

Ko te Apple Watch Ultra 2: Whakapai ake me nga waahanga hou

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
hangarau

Ko te Whakaoranga i te Mamati o te ngakau ka whakaiti i nga panui o te hohipera mo te mate ngakau

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
News

Ko nga Beavers e takoha ana ki te hanga hau kakariki i te Arctic, ka kitea e te ako

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments