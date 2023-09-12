Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

News

Warbits+: Whakatuwherahia nga Waitohu-Up Beta Inaianei kei te ora mo te Waea Pukoro me te PC

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Warbits+: Whakatuwherahia nga Waitohu-Up Beta Inaianei kei te ora mo te Waea Pukoro me te PC

Risky Lab’s Warbits, a beloved take on the classic Advance Wars gameplay, is undergoing a complete rebuild to include modern screen sizes, cross-platform play, community creation support, and various quality of life improvements. The open beta sign-ups for Warbits+ are now available on both Steam and iOS, and will remain open until September 20th.

Warbits+ will be released on PC next month, while the mobile version’s release date has yet to be announced. However, players can wishlist the game on Steam and even download the demo in the meantime. The new release will feature 6 campaign missions, 4 skirmish missions, 4 puzzle missions, a map editor, and support for both local and online multiplayer.

The original Warbits game was highly praised, as demonstrated by its positive postmortem and its recognition as Game of the Week upon its release. The upcoming Warbits+ open beta is highly anticipated, with players eager to experience the improved gameplay on Steam Deck and iPad.

If you haven’t played the original Warbits or Advance Wars, it may be worth checking out reviews to get an idea of the game’s addictive nature and strategic gameplay. To stay updated on the latest news and developments regarding Warbits+, visit the official website.

Rauemi:
– Warbits website
– Risky Lab Discord server for TestFlight link
– Steam store page for Warbits+ demo and wishlist

(Note: URLs have been removed from the sources for this summary)

By Mampho Brescia

Post mōhiohio

News

Te Whakamaharatanga mo te Tukunga iho o 9/11: Whakahonoretia te hunga kua ngaro me te maumahara ki nga aitua

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru
News

He aha te tumanako i roto i te Whakahou Pūmanawa iOS 17 e heke mai nei

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru
News

iOS 17: Me pehea te Tiri Kupuhipa ki te iPhone me te iCloud Keychain

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru

Kua ngaro koe

News

Warbits+: Whakatuwherahia nga Waitohu-Up Beta Inaianei kei te ora mo te Waea Pukoro me te PC

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
hangarau

Ko te Kaiwhakarato a Apple a Foxconn ki te tuku i hangaia i Inia te iPhone 15, ka whakawhānui atu i nga mahi hanga ki tua atu o Haina.

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Kua Whakaotihia e te Kapa o te Ao te raupapatanga o te Y Chromosome, e whakaatu ana i nga Ira Whakawaehere Poroteina Hou

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
hangarau

Pūnaha Tohu Hou i roto i te NBA 2K24 Ka whiwhi Whakamuri mai i nga Kaitakaro

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments